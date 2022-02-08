Nine Inch Nails? Manilow? Hough? All in the Las Vegas mix

Trent Reznor performs with Nine Inch Nails at The Joint on Friday, October 20, 2017, at The Hard Rock hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Derek Hough is shown on opening night of his "No Limit" production at The Venetian on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Derek Hough is shown on opening night of his "No Limit" production at The Venetian on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Patrick Gray/Kabik Photo Group)

Barry Manilow performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is at Mondays Dark, this week a benefit for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Host Mark Shunock is furnishing the shtick a blue NHL All-Star Game jersey, and Skip Martin of the Dazz Band just blew the place up with Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On.” The Motown music, and life generally, is good.

Writing from The Space, we reserve Space for Barry Manilow, Nine Inch Nails and Derek Hough. This all happened during our weekly Monday Flurry of show announcements.

So cue “Could It Be Magic,” or maybe “Head Like a Hole,” as we run through the latest:

‘Mandy’ in May

Look for Manilow from May 5-7, May 26-28 and June 9-11. This was all posted on Manilow’s Twitter account Monday morning. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday on Manilow’s website. We anticipate more dates, and a return of Manilow’s Christmas show, eventually.

NIN at Zappos

Trent Renzor leads his industrial-rock band to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Sept. 15. It’s Nine Inch Nails’ first U.S. tour since its “Cold And Black And Infinite” tour in 2018. The band’s most recent incarnation is Renzor with English musician/songwriter/producer Atticus Ross, along with touring partners Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini and Ilan Rubin. The show promises to fill Zappos with sonic sound, smoke and a psychedelic light show.

The chairman of cha-cha

If only I could be good at one thing as Derek Hough is at dancing. The three-time Emmy Award winner returns his “No Limit” production to The Summit Showroom at The Venetian from May 18-Sept. 10. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Hough promises new elements, though I was fine with the old elements, including the element where he slides off the stage and sticks the landing in the first row.

Expect rampant salsa, hip-hop, salsa and ballroom styles. Hough has been joined by his girlfriend, “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Hayley Erbert, in these shows. The two have, what do you call it? Chemistry. That. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday, ticketmaster.com or at The Venetian box office.

An NFT first

The Chainsmokers and The Kid Laroi head up the first Afterparty NFT Art and Music Festival, set for March 18-19 at Area15. As the release promises, “NFT art, music and a creator-led Web3 community will collide in Las Vegas for the world’s first token-gated festival – NFTs are the ‘ticket’ in.”

Twenty-five supporting acts and more than a dozen world-class NFT artists join The Chainsmokers, the XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club headliners who just issued “High,” the first single off their upcoming yet-untitled new album. Ryan Doherty of Corner Bar Management (and a former Life is Beautiful official) and ex-Kaaboo Festival exec Chris Racan co-produce. The full lineup is to be announced this month.

And if it sounds we need to be educated about the format, yep. From the announcement: “Standout NFT artists Nate Mohler and Alec Maassen are co-creative directing the NFT art program that will transport guests into an immersive, interactive experience. For the first time NFTs will be showcased as the festival centerpiece to celebrate the NFT movement in-real-life.”

Go to afterparty.ai/festival for further illumination. I know I will.

’90s horror satire action

“The Craft: An Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District has been extended through March 27. Katie Marie Jones (Mondays Dark, Vegas Golden Knights in-arena emcee at T-Mobile Arena) and Caitlin Ary (Baz at Palazzo Theater) co-star. The musical is a sendup of the 1996 horror movie staring Neva Campbell and Fairuza Balk.

Majestic visionary Troy Heard directs, arrangements by music director Brandon Scott Grayson, and choreography by Kimberly Rogers. The soundtrack is performed by an all-female band and flourishes with The Cure, Nine Inch Nails (them again), Siouxsie and the Banshees and more. Very strong word-of-mouth on this show. Probably why it was extended.

Rock shuffle

”Kyle Martin’s Piano Man Vegas,” an early pandemic reopening success story, is back at Mosaic on the Strip on Feb. 18. Martin is adding some elements to his tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel. The elements that made the show work — Martin, his band and the fiery backing dancers — are back.

Another column fave, the rock-retrospective “27,” is in talks with officials at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, where the show has performed since opening last May. But producer Ramy El-Batrawi is also in talks with other venues. He plans for the show to be back, somewhere, in March. Wherever this show is, the venue should be renamed the Morrison Motel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.