‘One verse? One verse?’: Cello star asks Celine Dion to sing

Celine Dion and her sons, from left, and cello great Hauser are shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Celine Dion and cello great Hauser are shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Celine Dion seemed on the cusp of returning to the stage Saturday night. But she politely turned down cello great Hauser’s invitation to join him in his sold-out show at Encore Theater.

Dion was in the audience for Hauser’s “Rebel With a Cello” performance at the theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The acclaimed Croatian artist asked Dion to the stage after he performed her epic, Oscar-winning anthem, ““My Heart Will Go On.”

“My biggest dream is to perform with you,” Hauser said upon introducing Dion, wearing a black dress, who stood from her seat to be recognized. “… One verse? One verse?”

The crowd roared, but Dion waved off the invite and simply bowed toward the stage. She was shown enjoying many moments from her seat, asking for a tissue during Hauser’s version of “Hallelujah.”

The sidelined superstar has not sung publicly since March 7-8, 2020, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., She has since battled Stiff Person Syndrome, which has prevented her return to the stage. The documentary chronicling her struggles, and retracing her career, “I Am: Celine Dion,” is being released Tuesday.

Video posted by our friends at Vegas Revealed captured Dion’s arrival at Encore Theater, and showed her interaction from the crowd. The place was packed for Hauser’s first solo performance on the Strip.

This type Of love is everything 🥰😌🎻🎤 pic.twitter.com/bSNNqBxsM2 — HAUSER (@originalhauser) June 23, 2024

Hauser, legal name Stjepan Hauser, co-founded the popular act 2Cellos, with Luka Šulić. The duo have performed as members of Elton John’s band at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Dion took in Saturday’s show with her sons René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy Angélil. Ticket-holders for the sold-out performance stood and applauded energetically as she walked to her seat. Wynn Las Vegas Entertainment General Manager Rick Gray was among those standing to welcome Dion.

Dion and her sons met the cellist afterward. The artists hugged, with Celine telling Hauser she was a big fan. He answered, “I am your biggest fan.”

Dion then joked, “Let’s fight.”

Such a wonderful conversation and encouragement from the legend 😍😊 pic.twitter.com/uGLVWreRdW — HAUSER (@originalhauser) June 23, 2024

At the end of the show, Dion was swarmed by audience members and posed for several selfies. Fans in the balcony hung over the railing and shouted, “Celine!” Dion also showed she can sing, even if off-stage. She posed for photo with the cellist and an unidentified woman, singing, “Just the three of us, we can make it if we try!” Hauser got at least some of that verse.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.