MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Kats

‘Opium’ gives Spiegelworld its second hit on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2019 - 8:29 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2019 - 9:07 pm

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena, where I ask, “Where is this Bill Walton person I have been hearing so much about?”

Colorado has just dusted Oregon State 73-58, and the afternoon kicked off with Washington edging USC 75-72 to fill out one side of the semifinal bracket. UCLA — hey, there’s Walton! — and Arizona State are up next. Later, in the dinner-show headlining matchup, it’s Oregon and Utah.

Earlier, Excalibur headliners Australian Bee Gees sang the national anthem, to explosive response. The U.S. anthem, I should say. No entries from Australia this year.

More from this scene, and elsewhere:

Opium at 1

On a wild night in June 2014, Spiegelworld founder and “Impossario” Ross Mollison took the stage at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan and proclaimed, “‘Vegas Nocturne is a hit!’ ” Critically, yes. But 12 hours later, the show announced it was closing, a manic and inspired production that was never able to offset high production costs.

Ever since, Mollison has looking for a show other than “Absinthe” he can proclaim a hit on the Strip. He has it with “Opium,” which has run the calendar for its one-year anniversary in the same venue that staged “V.N.” Opium has tightened its narrative considerably since its comparatively far-flung opening performances.

There is so much cool stuff in this show: The spellbinding Opium Bubble Man, who actually spins bubbly magic. Todd Vader’s swishy, sword-swallowing act. The human-dog balancing routine of Yuri and Sputnik. Our pithy host, Captain Kundon, in a pink wig with an uncommonly long chuckle. The stilted robot Rob (who I swear is based on someone of that name in Las Vegas) and his plucky sidekick, Chip. Contortionist Major Tom (a “Vegas Nocturne” holdover when he went as Captain Frodo) and his trusty tennis rackets. The nimble bubble dancer Leeloo. And a tranny act I won’t describe in detail, lest I spoil the show’s greatest surprise.

The show is selling well enough to turn a profit, from my best intel (Mollison himself). At the end of the one-year anniversary show, Mollison took the stage in a David Bowie/”Life on Mars” costume. Donning an orange-hued wig, powder-blue suit and matching eyeliner, Mollison said from the stage, “We made it a year. We have a lot of people who have come here to create something new in entertainment in Las Vegas, and that’s very important to us. It’s not just something we do here, but we do it at Caesars Palace as well.”

Mollison thanked his host hotel, his crew and director Matt Hodges. He did not proclaim, “Opium is a hit!” He didn’t need to. The OPM 73 spacecraft is cruising steadily to Uranus, snickering all the while.

The Brava network

On the topic of Spiegelworld-related artists, Voki Kalfayan, who originated the Gazillionaire character in “Absinthe,” is bringing spiritual healer Talia Brava to Inspire Theater on Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard for two shows at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Brava is billed as a growth healer for the next generation (as this generation seems a lost cause), and known as the hyper-ego of second-generation leadership trainer and comic actress Lucia Brizzi.

“I am everywhere and nowhere,” Brava says. “I am where I am supposed to be, and never complete.”

Sounds like my Instagram feed. Anyway …

“My appearance is a spectacle,” Brava says, explaining that, “Brava is God. Talia Brava is the channel to God. And Talia is a hot woman who is a relatable goofball with a perfect body. Make sure you include that I have a perfect body.”

Brava is joined by an array of “Brava Babies,” as part of her cult, including Jayson Michael and Dimitri Blizzeard of “Chippendales” at the Rio; contortionist Anastasia Strizhanova; hoop performer Yasu Yoshikawa; 9-year-old magician Nigel, and the man billed as her stalker and original, unpaid Baby Brava, John Wyatt.

Brava says she came up with her concept of spiritual healing by watching Tony Robbins on Netflix and thinking, “I can do this (expletive).” Las Vegas is a Utopia for her followers. “This is a place for underground freaks who have no other place to be to call home. The next generation is not looking for leadership inside a church, but in the entertainment pop-star sphere. Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Cher are all stationed here. I need to be, too.”

Eagles in the Garden

Expect an announcement, soon, that the latest version of the Eagles is to play four dates in late summer at MGM Grand Garden. This is Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey (son of the late Glenn Frey) in their only North American appearance of this year.

Great line

From Caesars Palace President Gary Selesner, watching “Opium” while seated next to Mollison from a VIP enclave: “I’m hiding from Carl Icahn.”

Cool Hang Alert

Andy “Mister” Wright is producing another of his “Epic Rock Battles” throw-downs at House of Blues at 10 p.m. Friday. “Queen Vs. The Beatles” is the concept, Ava’s Avengers the charity. Tickets are $10, a mere pittance, and hit the Live Nation website to purchase.

ShowBuzz!

Roseanne Barr is in town. Maybe she’ll drop in on her old friend Andrew Dice Clay during one of his shows at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana this weekend. And, maybe I know things. Clay is onstage at 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the club mark its seventh anniversary…

My ears perked this week at some buzz about Ringo Starr possibly presenting his own series of rock stars at Opaline Theater at the Venetian. That’s the long-latent, former “Rock of Ages” and Blue Man Group theater …

Bummer that keytar artist and comic performer Sarah Hester Ross didn’t work out in “Ester Goldberg’s Totally Outrageous Brunch” (her raunchy song about redheads was cut because it didn’t suit the suits at SLS Las Vegas, and she wanted to be more involved in the show’s comedy elements). You can still catch Ross’ Big Bang Theory dueling piano act at from 9:45 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Dick’s Last Resort at Excalibur …

On that topic, Dennis Blair is a fine bassist, which he shows in Ester’s National Emergencies band. But he’s also one of the most accomplished stand-ups in Las Vegas, having opened for George Carlin, Rodney Dangerfield and Joan Rivers. Why not tap into some of that comedic expertise in a comedy show? …

Note to self: Visit the under-development Notoriety, Best Agency Chief Executive Officer Ken Henderson’s multi-theater project at Neonopolis, soon. Hearing some positive accounts and a targeted June launch. Maybe the twin openings of that venue and Don’t Tell Mama later this month, Neonopolis will finally become a serious entertainment destination …

At opposite sides of the “Opium” post-show party at Rose. Rabbit. Lie., new column faves the Naked Magicians and cast members from “Puppetry of the Penis,” all having a swingin’ time …

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas day club season returns with big-name DJs
Rick Ross, March 23, at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay The Chainsmokers, March 30, at Encore Beach Club Marshmello, April 6, Kaos Dayclub at the Palms Chuckie, May 11, Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Calvin Harris, May 11, Wet Republic at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Pizza expert Chris Bianco makes meatballs in Las Vegas
Chris Bianco, who was the keynote speaker at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, demonstrates meatball making for expo attendees. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas pulmonologist talks about new movie dealing with cystic fibrosis
Dr. Craig Nakamura, Director of Cystic Fibrosis Center of Southern Nevada, talks about the upcoming romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” where both of the lead characters suffer from cystic fibrosis. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World Pizza Champion crowned in Las Vegas
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Italian pizzaiolo Federico De Silvestri took the top prize and more than $12,000. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Italian wins Pizza Maker of the Year at Pizza Expo
Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, wins the finals in the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. De Silvestri went on to beat winners from each of the four other categories — traditional, pan, pizza Napoletana and Roman — to win Pizza Maker of the Year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Good Pie Coming To Arts District
Local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says Good Pie is coming to the Arts District. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local comedian says "It's ok to laugh, ...the comedy club is dark."
K-Von, a half-Persian comedian, talks about his style of comedy which keeps audiences entertained.
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
World Pizza Games showcased in Las Vegas
The World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, drew competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to compete in events such as dough stretching and box folding. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Pizza competitors dazzle at international expo
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included the first rounds of the World Pizza Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas showcases products and trends
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, vegan and gluten-free menu choices and compostable packaging were highlighted, as well as Detroit-style and Roman-style pizza. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about a new restaurant
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about the construction of his new restaurant at Fremont Street’s Fergusons Downtown complex in downtown Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum lights up the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign
The Neon Museum in Las Vegas flipped the switch on its latest acquisition Monday night, the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
A Taste of Eataly Las Vegas
Executive Chef Nicole Brisson gives a tour around Eataly Las Vegas, located in the Park MGM. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Towering triple decker sandwich at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas
Jonah Resnick, executive chef of Sadelle’s, the newest restaurant at Bellagio in Las Vegas, serves a daunting concoction of roast beef layered with house-made cole slaw, turkey and more cole slaw, on rye bread. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas Debuts New Eiffel Tower Light Show
The Paris in Las Vegas unveiled its latest Eiffel Tower light show, Wednesday evening. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video: Las Vegas Omelet House Marks 40th anniversary
Omelet House at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, which opened in 1979, is a locals’ favorite, known for fluffy six-egg omelets. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves readying new beer
Ryan Reaves, a forward with the Golden Knights, has plans for a second beer, a lager, through his 7Five Brewing Co. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Adds Lady Gaga To The Fountain Playlist
Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” has been added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio. The song debuted at 6 p.m. Monday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Comedian uses laughter to bring understanding about AIDS
Comedian Brandon Cox Sanford talks about how he uses his comedy sketches to bring light to his AIDS diagnosis. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas
Sasha Rincon-Camacho, regional marketing director, talks about the 20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New caneles pastries served at tea at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Tony Gauthier, executive pastry chef at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, was trained to make caneles in Bordeaux in his native France, and they’re a new feature on the hotel’s afternoon tea. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing