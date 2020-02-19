OSHA opens investigation into accident in Cirque’s ‘Love’

The workplace safety agency also reviewed the accident in “O” at Bellagio on Jan. 5, when an artist fell from the show’s Russian swing apparatus, finding no violations.

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is back in a Cirque du Soleil theater for the second time this year, investigating Sunday’s accident at “The Beatles Love” at The Mirage. Nevada OSHA spokeswoman Teri Williams confirmed Tuesday the safety enforcement agency has opened an investigation into the incident during which a Cirque performer fell during the show’s closing number.

Reportedly, the performer, whose name is being withheld, fell some 20 feet to the stage and suffered arm and hip injuries. He was treated on site, hospitalized and is expected to return to the show.

The agency also reviewed the accident in “O” at Bellagio on Jan. 5, when an artist fell from the show’s Russian swing apparatus, finding no violations. The company was not called in to investigate the accident at “R.U.N” at Luxor, when a motorcycle artist was injured in the show’s preview opening and was treated on site.

Williams said that Cirque reported the incident to OSHA, as is required any time a member of the company is hospitalized after being injured on the job. In such instances, the agency assigns a certified health and safety official (CSHO) to begin an inquiry into the event.

The process is extensive. The official visits the work site to review injury and illness logs, read training records, evaluate the employer’s written safety and health plan, review the work area where the incident took place, collect photos and video of the incident, and conduct interviews with employees and company safety officials. The process is open-ended, and OSHA would either inform Cirque there is no penalty or issue the appropriate citation to address the violations.

Meantime, “Love” continues to run its normal schedule, twice daily at 7 and 9:30 p.m. (dark Sundays and Mondays). The show is due to mark its 14th anniversary at Mirage in June.

Di Domenico, Baldwin summit

Renowned impressionist John Di Domenico and Oscar-winning actor Alec Baldwin share a common portrayal: Donald Trump. Di Domenico (in character) shared a stage with Baldwin (out of character) on Feb. 7, in Cupertino, California. The event was a re-election fundraiser for Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low.

Di Domenico, who has appeared as Trump more than 50 times on the Fox News “Red Eye” late-night show and also “Fox & Friends,” performed several minutes of warm-up before Baldwin and the candidate were to conduct an onstage interview.

But Baldwin, who, of course, plays Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” wouldn’t let Di Domenico leave.

“He said, ‘You know, I do Trump for maybe five minutes every few weeks on ‘SNL,’ but this guy just did 12 minutes and killed it!’ ” Di Domenico says. “So, he interviewed me for a couple of minutes … he was unbelievably complimentary.”

Di Domenico, who also portrays Dr. Phil, Austin Powers, Jay Leno and Sean Connery in his myriad characters, is taking on both sides of the aisle. He’s just mastered Bernie Sanders, and plans to unveil that impression at the 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards (the Razzies) on March 14 in Los Angeles. Di Domenico says, “Word on the street is a Trump/Bernie debate is coming in the next few months.”

Gruden hearts Cosmo

Add the Cosmopolitan’s Blue Ribbon and the Dierks Bentley show at the resort among Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s recent Vegas haunts. Gruden and his wife, Cindy, dined at the sushi bar and grill on Valentine’s Day, then hit the Bentley show at The Chelsea.

Primus in Rush mode

Rush fans know that Primus tops the many rock bands inspired by the legendary Canadian power trio. It is appropriate, then, that Primus is paying tribute to Rush with “A Tribute to Kings” U.S. tour, which stops at Pearl Theater at the Palms on July 19.

The band is performing the 1977 album “A Farewell to Kinds” front-to-back, along with their own originals.

We can debate whether “A Farewell to Kings” would be the album to showcase in such a tribute when, say “2112,” “Permanent Waves” and “Moving Pictures” are available. But this is the type of debate Rush devotees relish.

Crazy talk

Crazy Horse 3 gentlemen’s club is seizing the opportunity — seizing, I tell you! — of caucus week to remind visiting political operatives of its hidden VIP entrance. The club says it offers “the utmost discretion” for visiting officials. The private entrance allows access to a hidden bar and a second-level VIP area. The club is braced for business.

