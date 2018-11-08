Over 5,000 attend Ethel M’s Cactus Garden lighting ceremony in Las Vegas Valley

A cactus Christmas
More than 5,000 folks turned out for Ethel M’s 25th Annual Cactus Garden lighting ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Henderson. Half a million LED lights make this is a holiday attraction a truly Vegas-specific experience. So do such performers as Matt Goss, Penn & Teller, Travis Cloer, Jaclyn McSpadden with Paul Johnson, and the Coronado High School Choir.
Radio personality Mercedes Martinez of Mix 94.1 emceed, fellow radio personality Chet Buchanan of 98.5 KLUC-FM participated in honor of his work with HELP of Southern Nevada and joined Ethel M General Manager to introduce charity reps Michelle Beck, Chief Development Officer at Three Square; Sonali Rohatgi, Senior Director of Development at CARE International;, President and CEO of HELP of Southern Nevada.
We missed Westgate comic George Wallace, a late scratch because of a bout with dizziness. He was probably recovering from Earl Turner’s fiery, drop-in performance during his show at Westgate Cabaret last week.
