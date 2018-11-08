Over 5,000 attend Ethel M’s Cactus Garden lighting ceremony in Las Vegas Valley

More than 5,000 folks turned out for Ethel M’s 25th Annual Cactus Garden lighting ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Henderson.

Coronado High School Choir performed at Ethel M’s 25th Annual Cactus Garden lighting ceremony. Ethel M

A cactus Christmas

More than 5,000 folks turned out for Ethel M’s 25th Annual Cactus Garden lighting ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Henderson. Half a million LED lights make this is a holiday attraction a truly Vegas-specific experience. So do such performers as Matt Goss, Penn & Teller, Travis Cloer, Jaclyn McSpadden with Paul Johnson, and the Coronado High School Choir.

Radio personality Mercedes Martinez of Mix 94.1 emceed, fellow radio personality Chet Buchanan of 98.5 KLUC-FM participated in honor of his work with HELP of Southern Nevada and joined Ethel M General Manager to introduce charity reps Michelle Beck, Chief Development Officer at Three Square; Sonali Rohatgi, Senior Director of Development at CARE International;, President and CEO of HELP of Southern Nevada.

We missed Westgate comic George Wallace, a late scratch because of a bout with dizziness. He was probably recovering from Earl Turner’s fiery, drop-in performance during his show at Westgate Cabaret last week.

