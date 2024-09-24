‘Over-the-top’ Las Vegas band to rock out with LA orchestra

Imagine Dragons, a grandiose hit-making band from Vegas, is to be backed by the Los Angeles Film Orchestra.

Veteran Vegas auctioneer Christian Kolberg is shown at the 2024 Rise Up Gala, benefitting Tyler Robinson Foundation, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Phoebe Melikidse)

Co-host Aisha Tyler is shown at the 2024 Rise Up Gala, benefitting Tyler Robinson Foundation, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Phoebe Melikidse)

Joel McHale and co-host Aisha Tyler are shown at the 2024 Rise Up Gala, benefitting Tyler Robinson Foundation, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Phoebe Melikidse)

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is shown in the band's acoustic performance at the 2024 Rise Up Gala, benefitting Tyler Robinson Foundation, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Phoebe Melikidse)

Joel McHale is shown with Brian Quinn and Joe Gatto of the hidden-camera TV series “Impractical Jokers” at the 2024 Rise Up Gala, benefitting Tyler Robinson Foundation, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Phoebe Melikidse)

Imagine Dragons are shown in their acoustic performance at the 2024 Rise Up Gala, benefitting Tyler Robinson Foundation, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Phoebe Melikidse)

Imagine Dragons have mastered the end-of-gala acoustic set in a resort ballroom. The Las Vegas rockers are now making orchestral maneuvers at a legendary music venue.

The current roster of front man Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon and bassist Ben McKee are closing their “Loom World Tour” with four shows at the Hollywood Bowl at the end of October.

The band that exudes grandeur will be backed by the Los Angeles Film Orchestra in the finale on Oct. 27.

“Imagine Dragons is really, I feel, built to be with an orchestra,” Reynolds said prior to Friday night’s Rise Up Gala, benefiting Tyler Robinson Foundation at Wynn Las Vegas. “We always like to be grand. We like to be over-the-top, and everything Vegas is.”

As Reynolds spoke, Sermon stepped in with, “I’ve been thinking, we should do ‘Warriors,’ right?”

“We’re not doing ‘Warriors?’” Reynolds responded, referring to the song from “Smoke + Mirrors” used to promote the “League of Legends 2014 World Championship.” “We should definitely add it.”

It’s added.

Reynolds said he expects more Imagine Dragons-orchestra collaborations. There was informal talk about pairing the band with Las Vegas Philharmonic when Donato Cabrera was conductor, prior to his departure this year. COVID-19 cut down the momentum for that particular partnership.

The band will play a full concert with about 60 musicians, conducted by revered conductor Leonard Slatkin, who is a guest conductor for the Las Vegas Philharmonic this year. The model for such an adventure is Metallica’s 1999 collaboration with San Francisco Symphony, and the resulting live album, “S&M.”

“This is the first time we’re doing something like this properly, in a big way, with a huge orchestra,” Reynolds said. “I feel like we’re going to learn a lot from doing this, and it’s not going to be the last time.”

Intense gala action

Equal measures acerbic and convivial, Joel McHale emceed the TRF event for the eighth year. McHale’s flight was delayed but he made it to the show in time. Co-host Aisha Tyler’s flight was even further delayed and she showed up during the program. Brian Quinn and Joe Gatto of the hidden-camera TV series “Impractical Jokers” stepped in until Tyler arrived.

Beforehand, McHale questioned why yours truly would split his night between the TRF red carpet and the Eagles show at the Sphere.

“Where are your priorities?” McHale said. “What’s the cause? The Eagles Yacht Foundation? … This is way better.”

But seriously …

“This is one of my favorite galas, this is one of my favorite bands, and is definitely one of my kids’ favorite bands,” McHale said. “When they asked me years ago to host it, and continued to ask me to host it … That showed great bravery.”

The full numbers for the evening are not reported. But the public appeal and live auction, hosted by Christian Kolberg and his son Parker, raised more than $750,000 for TRF’s efforts to combat pediatric cancer.

A guitar played in concert by Sermon fetched $25,000. Reynolds auctioned requests to play a couple of songs, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver for $10,000, and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” for $25,000. Neither song is on the Hollywood Bowl set list.

Flav-Urban ‘collab’

Rap icon Flavor Flav startled a backstage guest at iHeartRadio Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

That person happened to be country star and frequent Vegas headliner Keith Urban.

“I love you, my boy!” Flav said as he hugged Urban and posed for a photo.

Flav also said, “I’ll punch ‘em in the teeth!” if anyone ever gives Urban grief.

Flav and Urban appeared on stage, separately, during Saturday night’s show. Flav appeared for an unbilled performance of “Hangin’ Tough” with New Kids On The Block.

NKOTB has just announced a residency run at Dolby Live for 2025. Flav was asked if he was planning such a series in Las Vegas, possibly with Chuck D. under the Public Enemy banner.

The 65-year-old Flav, a Vegas resident, said, “I’m working on it. I’m looking forward to putting one together, right now.”

Urban played a five-song set in his iHeart slot, leading with “Straight Line” from his new album, “High,” released Friday.

Urban opens his residency at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau on Oct. 4. The 56-year-old headliner said he’d been working on an album to be completed last year. He then abruptly ditched the process, and started anew.

“I decided to scrap pretty much the whole thing, I pulled off four songs from those 13 and started building a new record around them,” Urban said. “At the time I was like, this has never happened before, I don’t know why this is happening. But I stayed the course, did what was growing, and then this record finished.

“In hindsight, I’m so glad that I followed it through.”

Much of “High” will be performed in Urban’s debut at Fontainebleau. He’s set for 10 shows total, five this month and five next February.

Cool Hang Alert

Myron’s at Smith Center has been hot — hot, I tell you! — with Las Vegas talent of late. The fine singer Jonathan Karrant is in the house 7 p.m. Wednesday. Karrant sings classics from the brilliant lyricist Johnny Mercer, with “Autumn Leaves”, “Moon River,” “Skylark,” and “Summer Wind” in the mix. Karrant’s latest album, “On and On,” reached No. 4 on the Billboard jazz charts. Go to thesmithcenter.com for intel.

