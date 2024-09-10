Packed Las Vegas event was Bill Murray and a lotta blues

With legendary comic actor Bill Murray sitting in and hanging at the hotel, Big Blues Bender was a success in its 10th year.

Tab Benoit, left, and Jimmy Carpenter are shown during Big Blues Bender, held at Westgate Las Vegas from Sept. 5-Sept. 10, 2024. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch).

Big Blues Bender executive producer AJ Gross (throwing the peace sign) is shown with the full cast adn crew of the event, held at Westgate Las Vegas from Sept. 5-Sept. 10, 2024. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch).

Robert Jon and the Wreck are shown Big Blues Bender, held at Westgate Las Vegas from Sept. 5-Sept. 10, 2024. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch).

Mike Zito, left, and Albert Castiglia of Blood Brothers during Big Blues Bender, held at Westgate Las Vegas from Sept. 5-Sept. 10, 2024. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch).

Robert Jon and The Wreck are shown during Big Blues Bender, held at Westgate Las Vegas from Sept. 5-Sept. 10, 2024. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch).

Mike Zito of Blood Brothers is shown during Big Blues Bender, held at Westgate Las Vegas from Sept. 5-Sept. 10, 2024. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch).

Mike Zito and Bill Murray are shown with Mike Zito, left, and Albert Castiglia of Blood Brothers during Big Blues Bender, held at Westgate Las Vegas from Sept. 5-Sept. 10, 2024. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch).

Bill Murray is shown with Mike Zito, left, and Albert Castiglia of Blood Brothers during Big Blues Bender, held at Westgate Las Vegas from Sept. 5-Sept. 10, 2024. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch).

Trombone Shorty and Pete Murano are shown during Big Blues Bender, held at Westgate Las Vegas from Sept. 5-Sept. 10, 2024. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch).

That guy who looked like Bill Murray on stage at Big Blues Bender, was.

And the several guys who looked like Bill Murray attending the event, were not. But they shared his passion for the event.

The 10th edition was the largest ever for the event, spread across multiple venues at Westgate Las Vegas. Filled rooms were the norm. Lines snaking into International Theater and Westgate Cabaret were common. About 2,500 ticket-holders attended events from Thursday through Sunday.

It was my first swing through the Bender, at the nudge from executive producer AJ Gross. A highlight of course was Murray with Blood Brothers featuring Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia. Murray joined the pre-event Chair of Blues Foundation HART (Handy Artist Relief Trust) Party to help blues musicians offset medical, dental and funeral expenses. The performance and auction raised $107,000.

On Friday, Murray was back with the band again at International Theater, singing and thumping the bongos. He stayed through the week and was often spotted loping through the hotel.

The marquee names produced soaring performances, as expected. Los Lobos and Trombone Shorty have been next-level artists for years. But before the weekend, I’d not seen Tab Benoit, a musical force who has a comic stage style that reminds of the late Mitch Hedberg. Benoit’s set was a treat at Westgate Cabaret, totally packed.

Beth Hart’s set at Paradise Mainstage — a concert-outfitted ballroom — was torrid. During the night I ran into Vegas blues man and sax great Jimmy Carpenter on his way to play with Benoit. Music and A-plus musicians poured from every venue.

Gross has little chance for rest, coming off the boffo event. Upcoming from Thursday through Sunday is Bender Jamboree. Three nights and six sets from The String Cheese Incident, with top jam-band practitioners Umphrey’s McGee, The Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong.

The performances run across four stages, from the afternoon until the early morning hours (The String Cheese Incident’s official show times are “8:15-???”). Otherwise it’s noon through about 4 a.m. Go to benderjamboree.com to get your jam on.

