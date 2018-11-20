Palms enlists ex-Wynn Las Vegas, MGM Resorts nightlife execs

Ronn Nicolli, an ex-marketing exec with Wynn Las Vegas; and Ryan M. Craig, late of MGM Resorts; will assist in the hotel’s ongoing, property-wide $690 million transformation expected to be finished by September.

Ryan M. Craig has joined the Palms nightlife/dayclub executive lineup. (Palms)

Ronn Nicolli, left, and Ryan M. Craig have joined the Palms nightlife/dayclub executive lineup. (Palms)

Ronn Nicolli has joined the Palms nightlife/dayclub executive lineup. (Palms)

The Palms is retooling its nightlife/dayclub lineup once more by enlisting two Strip resort veterans. Ronn Nicolli, an ex-marketing exec with Wynn Las Vegas, and Ryan M. Craig, late of MGM Resorts International, are now onboard at the hotel.

In this swing, famed Las Vegas nightlight life officials Cy and Jesse Waits are departing the resort. The hotel has also announced that move, saying the brothers and parent company Red Rock Resorts Inc. “jointly agreed to terminate the employment arrangements” of the Waits’ Social Experience nightlife company.

The two new officials will assist in the hotel’s ongoing, property-wide $690 million transformation expected to be finished by September. Nicolli’s new title is Senior Vice President of Creative Strategy, while Craig is Senior Vice President of Nightlife, Daylife and Events. They will report to hotel GM Jon Gray.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Ronn and Ryan to the Palms team,” Gray said in a statement. “Each has made incredible contributions to best-in-class nightlife and hospitality venues and offerings in Las Vegas, and we are confident that their wealth of experience and dynamism will add significant value to the property going forward.”

Nicolli, a 13-year nightlife and hospitality marketing vet, is reportedly responsible for growing the hotel’s nightclub and day club marketing strategies. Craig, with 14 years of nightlife and hospitality experience, helped steer several MGM Resorts nightclub openings, is helping head up operations for all of the hotel’s nightclub and dayclub venues.

The moves mean that going forward, the Palms is no longer using outside companies as nightlife/dayclub partners. In October, the Palms and Tao Group cut ties with their plans to partner in the pool and dayclub/nightclub venue on the east side of the property, along with Chris Santos’ Vandal restaurant. Palms will continue to develop that space without Tao’s involvement.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.