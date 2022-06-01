Panic! At The Disco to headline T-Mobile Arena

Brendon Urie is reaching to his youth on the upcoming album, “Viva Las Vengeance.”

Brendon Urie says the upcoming Panic! At The Disco album takes him back to his teen years. Same can be said for the band’s upcoming tour. That place is Las Vegas.

The rock band that formed in Vegas and reached international stardom plays T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 1, on its “Viva Las Vengeance” U.S. tour, the band member announced Wednesday.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago, and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” the 35-year-old Urie said in a statement.”I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. June 8. Ticket prices are not yet announced, but $1 from each ticket sold goes to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation for organizations that support myriad human-rights causes.

The classically titled “Viva Las Vengeance,” the band’s seventh album, is duo out Aug. 19. The video for the title song, directed by Brendan Walter (who also directed the video for the band’s anthem “High Hopes”) is out now.

