‘Paula Abdul: Your Forever Girl’ set for Las Vegas Strip

“Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl” is ready to shake up Flamingo Las Vegas.

The multimedia production opens Aug 13 and will continue as the theater’s residency show after Donny and Marie Osmond vacate the theater named for them in November. Word surfaced Tuesday night of her residency (which yours truly broke in a Twitter post).

The first announced dates are Aug. 13-15; Oct. 22, 24-26; Nov. 26, 28-30; Dec. 23-24, 27-28, 31; and Jan. 1, 3-4. Shows are at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $69 (not including fees), on sale beginning Saturday at Caesars Entertainment box offices, at 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469 or ticketmaster.com/paulaabdul.

Abdul is in town for tonight’s Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“It’s a real thrill to have the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas welcome me to their stage,” the 56-year-old Abdul said in a statement. “After 30 years as an entertainer, I can’t think of any better place to showcase my love for performing than Las Vegas.”

“Forever Your Girl,” Abdul’s debut album in 1988, garnered four No. 1 hits — the first time a female artist hit the top spot with four No. 1s off her first release. “Straight Up,” her breakthrough hit, marks its 30th anniversary this year. Abdul was also part of the trailblazing “American Idol” series launch in 2002, with fellow judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

Abdul was Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Woman of the Year in 2007, honored for her career as a singer, dancer and choreographer.

“Paula Abdul is a phenomenal talent with a celebrated history of record-breaking hit songs, and she has garnered a long list of extraordinary accomplishments since hitting the world’s stage,” said Eileen Moore, president of Flamingo Las Vegas. “We are extremely excited to welcome Paula to our family of superstar entertainers, and we are certain “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl” will have guests on their feet and dancing in the aisles.”

