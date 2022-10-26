‘Pawn Stars’ celebrities to welcome new Raiders player at store

Rick Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell of “Pawn Stars” are hosting a meet-and-greet with Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez this week at Gold & Silver Pawn.

Rick Harrison talks outside Gold & Silver Pawn in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner Rick Harrison, left, signs certificates for the Rev. Scott Polek at his Chapels at the Pawn on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Austin "Chumlee" Russell is shown during a recording of PodKats! at Gold & Silver Pawn in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rick Harrison, who appears on the television show Pawn Stars, arrives for a reception for Senators and their spouses in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik,File)

Raiders linebackers Curtis Bolton (36), left, and Blake Martinez (54) stretch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Blake Martinez stretches during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) works through a drill during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Rick Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell of “Pawn Stars” and the upcoming “Pawn Stars Do America” series host a meet-and-greet with Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday at Gold & Silver Pawn in downtown Las Vegas.

Chumlee is an avid Pokémon card collector. Martinez, who signed with the Raiders this month, has in his clutches a rare collectible card that will be auctioned off this weekend. The card is a Pokémon Illustrator. Only four of these were ever made.

The appearance is just weeks before Harrison, Chumlee and Corey Harrison premiere their road series at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 on History. This is an adventure unrelated to the original “Pawn Stars” series. The guys hopscotched the country, visiting Austin, Texas; Denver; Savannah, Ga.; San Francisco; Seattle; Valley Forge, Pa.; Washington D.C.; and Winston-Salem, N.C.

In an interview in July, Chumlee said he was turned back while tying to snare a Pokémon card.

“I saw a really cool Pokémon card and that I was really, really trying to buy, but the guy had his value that he wanted,” Chumlee said. “I even offered him full, top-of-the-market value for it because I wanted it for my collection. He just thought it was worth a lot more than that.” Even the Pawn boys can’t win them all.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.