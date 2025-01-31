‘Pawn Stars’ Chumlee wants a spin with ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Former UFC champ Chuck Liddell is pumped up as Austin "Chumlee" Russell has him open a new pack of Pokemon cards as they create a segment for Liddell's "Out Cold" web show on Youtube before they film an episode of "Pawn After Dark" with Rick Harrison at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Austin "Chumlee" Russell, seen at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chumlee doing the cha-cha is an idea whose time has come.

The “Pawn Stars” co-star, real name is Austin Russell, has related to UFC hero Chuck Liddell he wants to appear on ABC’s famous contest show “Dancing With the Stars.”

The topic came up during a taping of “Pawn After Dark,” the upcoming podcast hosted by Chumlee and Rick Harrison, two of the central figures in the History sensation. Shows are filmed at Gold & Silver Pawn, setting for the “Pawn Stars” series.

Liddell also sat with the pawn icons, separately, on his “King Of Violence” YouTube series.

This is where Liddell and his guests watch fight videos from arenas and alleyways around the world. They provide commentary on the fights and, in Chumlee’s case, the fashions. “Look at those shorts, for starters …”

Chumlee sought advice from Liddell about being on the show, and what to do if and when he were invited to compete. Liddell appeared on Season 9 in 2009. He and pro partner Anna Trebunskaya placed 11th, eliminated in the fourth round after performing the two-step to Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

Liddell told the 42-year-old pawn star to work hard and practice as an athlete would. “That’s good advice,” said Chumlee, known more for his Pokémon cards than his tango steps. “I definitely will practice even before I get there.”

Don’t underestimate Chumlee’s will to tap into the dance culture. Call it a call to arms, and also legs, and a possible ratings bonanza.

Rock those strings

If Liddell’s the king of violence, Nina Di Gregorio is the queen of violins Saturday at Myron’s. The wonderful Vegas musician returns her Bella Electric Strings show at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Di Gregorio is a well-known and highly regarded artist, and also an avid (is there any other type) member of the Bills Mafia. She can break down a Bills game on Facebook, while also breaking down Eddie Van Halen’s guitar opus “Eruption” on her customized violin. This is one of the many videos she’s posted on YouTube.

The string players Saturday are Di Gregorio, Christina Levi (violin), Ellie Krasner (violin) and Sarah Chaffee (cello). The ensemble samples Rush, Van Halen, Metallica, Queen and Rush. Yes I mentioned Rush twice (or three times now).

That’s just how it is. These shows are sold out, though tickets sometimes open up late in the process. But keep up with the Bella musicians at bellastrings.com. Terrific act.

We’re also excited about …

Expanded productions at Delilah’s at Wynn Las Vegas, late Fridays and Saturdays. More musicians, dancers, extensive choreography. Caught some video of the very underrated Vegas performer Sophia Monica in the expanded format. We need a return, soon.

While speaking of clubs …

The Strip nightlife competition is becoming kinetic — kinetic, I tell you — with aforementioned Delilah; Mayfair Supper Club and Bruno Mars’ Pinky Ring (both at Bellagio); Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at Cosmopolitan; and the new Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars all bubbling with live music throughout the week. ‘

The trend is grabbing those who, maybe a decade ago would, amble into a mega-club but aren’t up for that scale of entertainment today, or tonight. The recruiting of singers and musicians, especially, is encouraging. We can toss in the restaurant/clubs Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas and Jason Aldean’s, Kitchen + Bar, both also on the Strip, also putting live music on stage.

PRSA in the house

The 50th annual Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Las Vegas Chapter Pinnacle Awards were held this month at Keep Memory Alive Event Center at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health (whew).

This is what I call an “inbox” event, as everyone in the room inhabits my R-J e-mail account.

Headed up currently by PRSA President Clark Dumont, the event drew 157 attendees and 12 past presidents, the highest number ever at the Pinnacle Awards.

Joining Dumont, formerly of MGM Resorts International and Nevada Cancer Institute, were: Vince Alberta, UNLV Chief Marketing Officer & Vice President of Brand Integration; Suzie Black-Manriquez: Cox Communications;Roger Buehrer, Las Vegas Water District (retired); Colleen Curran, Colleen Curran Communications and formerly Las Vegas Valley Water District; Rina Foster, 84 Communications; Lori Nelson-Kraft, Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix; Dawn Merritt, Sunrise Hospital; Detra Page, Desert Research Institute; Lynn Purdue, Purdue Marion & Associates; James Stover, B&AP Advertising Media Public Relations; and Sarah Thornton, Connected Communications.

These folks are civic storytellers, crisis managers, promoters. We continuously work together, sometimes butting heads, but we can’t do our jobs without them.

Fox 5’s Mike Davis hosted, a polished, nearly flawless presentation (though Pete Best was fired by The Beatles, he didn’t quit). Well done, and ahead of deadline.

Cool Hang Alert

The great keyboardist/crooner Nicholas Cole holds forth at Italian American Club’s lounge at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. We often have guest singers, and some grooving. No cover. Try the veal, for real.

