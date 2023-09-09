‘Pawn Stars’ Harrison says failing ‘Simon Says’ led to DUI

“Pawn Stars” co-star Corey Harrison says his DUI arrest was caused by an ailing leg, police distractions and a lack of an operating breathalyzer.

Corey Harrison of History's "Pawn Stars" is shown in this photo from June 2014. “Pawn Stars” co-star Corey Harrison says his DUI arrest was caused by an ailing leg, police distractions and a lack of an operating breathalyzer. (Review-Journal file)

L to R: Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee Russell from HISTORY's "Pawn Stars." (Photo by: Clarke Tolton/History)

A shot of Corey Harrison's infected right leg, which he contends hindered his ability to pass a field-sobriety test. (Corey Harrison)

The famed pawn-shop official says he got a bad deal in a recent DUI arrest.

Corey Harrison of the hit History series “Pawn Stars” says he was cited in downtown Las Vegas late Thursday night because, “I suck at playing Simon Says.”

That’s a reference to the field sobriety test Harrison was ordered to take, and subsequently failed, when he was cited at about 1 a.m. Friday in the Arts District, about a half-mile from his home at Soho Lofts.

“You’re obviously nervous every time you get pulled over. It’s not a normal thing for me,” Harrison said in a exclusive interview over the phone Saturday morning. “It’s, stand on this leg, stand on that leg, walk in a straight line. I felt I passed it. But the test is meant for you to fail, no matter what.”

TMZ was first to report the incident.

Harrison was pulled over by a Las Vegas police motorcycle officer after flying back from Minneapolis International Airport on Thursday night. He was returning after filming for the “Pawn Stars Do America” series in Minnesota.

The 40-year-old reality-TV star checked on some of his 30 AirBnb properties downtown. He was pulled over for swerving in his 2020 Ford F 250, which he claims “pulls to the right, a little bit.”

After faltering in his field-sobriety test, Harrison was arrested for DUI, taken to Clark County Detention Center, and released some eight hours later. He says his license was not suspended. He took a blood test but was not provided the results.

“I’m like, you’re giving me a field-sobriety test? How about, give me a breathalyzer and let’s cut the (BS) out,” Harrison says. “(The officer) said it was broken. But I’m like, amongst the four police officers that were here, there wasn’t one breathalyzer? After pulling me over suspecting I’ve been drinking? I would have definitely called for a vehicle with one.”

Harrison says the officers knew who he was, with one saying, “That’s the ‘Pawn Stars’ guy,” as he was being transported to jail.

Harrison outlined a series of mitigating factors in his arrest. The reality star contends:

— He offered to take a breathalyzer test, but officers informed him their device was not working.

— He was unsteady because he has a badly infected right shin, the result of walking through poison ivy during a recent shoot in Rhode Island.

— He had trouble keeping his footing along the paver-stone surface near the sidewalk on the corner of Main Street and Charleston Boulevard, where he was pulled over.

— He had a drink on the flight back, some seven hours earlier, but nothing after.

— He was driving with a case of unopened wine, with his face on the labels, a gift from a “Pawn Stars” fan and friend from Argentina.

— Two officers in Ford Explorers who were on the scene were called to a reported shooting as he was taking the field test. “They hit their sirens and go flying by,” Harrison says. “This is when I’m trying to stand on this leg, that leg.”

A Las Vegas native, Harrison is planning to hire a Vegas attorney to take his case, though he’s not ready to say who he’ll bring on as counsel. He’s trying to keep the matter in a legal context.

“I’m not going to say, “(Screw) Metro! Drinking and driving should be legal!” Harrison said. “I’m not trying to be that guy. But I’m the guy who, when I get punched in the face, I am going to fight back.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.