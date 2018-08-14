Penn Jillette says tapes exist of Trump using racially insensitive language

Interviewer David Marchese pointedly asked Jillette, who was twice a contestant on the NBC series, if producer Mark Burnett has tapes of President Trump saying “damaging” things as the show was filmed.

Penn Jillette, left, and Teller star in "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" on The CW Network. ( Jacob Kepler/The CW)

Penn Jillette and Teller arrive at a VIP event at Wahlburgers Las Vegas in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The soft-outspoken Penn Jillette is never one to mince his words.

He’s also rarely reckless.

“I was careful,” Jillette said today in a text message, while standing by his published assertion that tapes do exist of Donald Trump using racially insensitive language during tapings of “Celebrity Apprentice.” Jillette’s comments were tucked into a lengthy interview in Vulture, New York Magazine’s culture and entertainment website.

Interviewer David Marchese pointedly asked Jillette, who was twice a contestant on the NBC series, if producer Mark Burnett has tapes of President Trump saying “damaging” things as the show was filmed.

“Yeah, I was in the room,” Jillette answers. As Marchese followed up with, “You’ve heard him say …” Jillette cuts him off with, “Oh, yeah.” Jillette refused to delve deeper into the specifics of Trump’s comments.

“If Donald Trump had not become president, I would tell you all the stories. But the stakes are now high and I am an unreliable narrator. What I do, as much as anything, is I’m a storyteller. And storytellers are liars,” Jillette says. “So I can emotionally tell you things that happened racially, sexually, and that showed stupidity and lack of compassion when I was in the room with Donald Trump and I guarantee you that I will get details wrong. “

Jillette indicated he had not yet read the published profile. But he said he did not care to elaborate, qualify or edit any of it.

“I’ve been told it’s clear,” he said.

The issue of Trump’s reputed recorded comments has dominated entertainment and political coverage this week. Former “Apprentice” star contestant and ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has just released her new book, “Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House,” while claiming such recordings exist. Trump has posted on his Twitter feed that Burnett has told him there are no such recordings, and he didn’t use any offensive language.

Penn & Teller return to the stage at the Rio on Saturday after a 2 1/2-month layoff so Teller could undergo back surgery.

