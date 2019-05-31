87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Peril savors link to Christina Aguilera on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2019 - 6:07 pm
 

Lorena Peril lives in the house Christina Aguilera built.

Well, sorta.

Peril is the firebrand vocalist in the indefatigable adult revue “Fantasy” at Luxor. In a classic Las Vegas success story, Peril arrived to town in 2006 with no gig. She was living at a Motel 6 on Tropicana Avenue, just east of the Strip, when she started singing in in the rocking lounge act Sin City Bad Girls at Shimmer Cabaret at the Las Vegas Hilton.

Peril soon caught the attention of producers of “American Superstars,” a highly underrated, “Legends”-styled show at the Stratosphere. Peril was assigned to portray Aguilera, who performs “The Xperience” residency at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The Aguilera role was a particularly challenging vocal tribute in the “Superstars” lineup, and Peril had never performed in such a production.

“It was my first ticketed show,” Peril says today. “I always say, I was able to buy a house because I was Christina Aguilera in ‘American Superstars.’”

She earned her pay, holding town the role from 2007-09.

“I had to come out and sing a belter song,” Peril says. “There was no warm-up. It was open and sing like Christina, as hard as you could.” Peril covered “Ain’t No Other Man,” “Beautiful,” “Dirrty” and “Lady Marmalade” in the “Superstars” production. Peril was later replaced by Felice Garcia, who also sang in “Folies Bergere” and “Million Dollar Quartet” before moving to Southern California.

Peril took over as vocalist in “Fantasy” in 2010. A year after she joined that cast, she auditioned for NBC’s “The Voice” and ascended to the final, televised auditions.

Among the judges was Aguilera.

“I couldn’t believe I would be singing for my idol,” says Peril, who tore through a rendition of “Proud Mary.” It was Aguilera, star of “The Xperience,” who spun around in her chair and X’d her out.

“She gave me positive criticism, she said I was very pretty but that she would have liked to hear me sing a different song,” says Peril, whose song was chosen for her. “She told me I over-sang it. It’s the kind of song that is a performance song, not the type of song you’d do for an audience with their backs turned.”

No matter. Peril is eager to see Aguilera in Las Vegas.

“Every time I hear her voice,” Peril says, “I am in awe.”

Cheek to Cheek

Enter this in the “Don’t Be Surprised If” file: Tony Bennett joining Lady Gaga onstage for her next “Jazz + Piano” show on June 9. This is just two days after the 92-year-old Bennett headlines Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Maybe he can headline a Strip residency and no I am not kidding.

Silent, but deadly …

Muted stage sensation Tape Face (legal name Sam Mills) marked his 300th show Thursday at his own theater at Harrah’s. Tape Face is branching out, with multiple performers portraying the inventive mime character in Vegas and elsewhere. The formula has worked for Blue Man Group, especially. Maybe Tape Face will also wind up on the growing list of Cirque du Soliel list of acquisitions (that is pure speculation).

Kramer extends

Westgate Las Vegas headliner Jen Kramer was greeted onstage by a fan carrying flowers on Wednesday night. Hotel GM Cami Christensen presented the hotel’s resident magician with a floral display, and, more relevant from a business perspective, a two-year extension to perform her 5 p.m. show. Kramer is the rare headlining magician who graduated from Yale (as a senior, she launched the Ivy League university’s Yale Magic Society). She is also the only female magic headliner in Vegas, and starts her show by asking the crowd to help her pick out her outfit for the night — then magically appears in that outfit. Her show is $20-$40 (minus fees), a great family hang, and the hotel is behind it.

Senate summit

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Dick Durbin of Illinois dined Wednesday night at Piero’s Italian Restaurant. This was a reunion of sorts for the Nevadan in the delegation.

As a teenager, Cortez Masto worked the desk for Freddie Glusman when Glusman ran the Sporting House. Glusman, also owner of Piero’s, was very close to Cortez Masto’s father, the late tourism pioneer and Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority President Manny Cortez.

When I asked Freddie what the Cortez Masto and Durbin had for dinner, he said, “The greatest osso buco in the world!” The man’s a walking billboard …

Intrigue demise

The mercurial history of Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas ended Wednesday when Wynn Nightlife announced it was shutting down the space to host private events. Designed in the old Tryst space, Intrigue’s intrigue crested in the spring of 2016. That’s when Mark Shunock and his wife, the entertainer Cheryl Daro, attempted to create a nightclub entertainment scene spiced with such burlesque performers as LouLou D’Vil, The Baron of the Universe and Kalani Kokonuts.

The idea was to re-invent nightlife entertainment in traditional clubs spaces. No dice. It became evident soon — like, on opening night — that the concept wasn’t going to fly with then-resort overlord Steve Wynn, who voiced his displeasure even as he was led to his VIP table. Shunock and Daro departed, redoubling their efforts on Monday’s Dark and development of the The Space.

On this topic …

Daro is developing a “Hamiltunes! The All American Sing Along” interactive production for July 15 at The Space. Daro and cast members showcased the musical at Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ open-mic night Monday at Bootlegger Bistro.

Carnell Johnson (aka the anthem singer “Golden Pipes” for Vegas Golden Knights home games) was part of cast, which covers songs from “Hamilton” and invited audience members to join in. It’s a lot of fun, and you KNOW Johnson can flat bring it. He made the tables shake at Bootlegger. Keep an eye for this title.

It’s Sunday, and it’s Uli

Piano great and master educator and director Uli Geissendoerfer hosts the premiere of “The Jazz Club” at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center at 3 p.m. Sunday. Geissendoerfer, a UNLV jazz studies professor, hosts weekend jazz hangs at Dispensary Lounge.

Geissendoerfer is at piano (as usual), and bringing in top vocalists Toscha Comeaux and Gary Fowler, with backing players Angelo Stokes, Jeff Davis, Charles McNeal and Julian Tanaka. The event returns Sept. 5, and for two shows Dec. 5. Jazz fans are often quick to note they can’t find their favorite genre, so get there.

Great Moments In Social Media

Terry Fator cut a YouTube clip singing a “Space Oddity/Rocket Man” duet with his David Bowie and Elton John puppets. Amazing. The performance at Terry Fator Theater was in line with the release of the John biopic “Rocketman,” due this weekend.

Plaza transmissions

Doug Stanhope’s sold-out shows at Plaza Showroom over the weekend were recorded for an upcoming special being pitched to Netflix. Stanhope, true to form, hung after his performances and grooved it up with Disco lounge band Wonderboogie. “We offered him a private room upstairs at Oscar’s, but he wanted to be with his fans,” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel says. “He was just great to work with.”

The Plaza has its first Monster Truck Insanity Tour event Friday and Saturday at its outdoor, multi-purpose venue Core Arena. Jossel expects 3,000-3,500 fans to file into that event. I understand there are no hybrids entered, yet, in the competition …

ShowBuzz!

There is further expansion of the under-construction Noteriety at Neonopolis. Venue operator Ken Henderson of Best Agency is taking over the space formerly occupied by Millennial Esports Arena (that business opened and closed and I just learned of it). That space is now open for a production show seeking a venue, maybe with the working title of “Queen of Downtown” … Crazy-talented vocalist and column fave Jassen Allen is joining the cast of “Ester Goldberg’s Totally Outrageous Brunch” at SLS Las Vegas this weekend. Allen had also been booked for a three-week limited engagement of his Luther Vandross tribute at Pegasus Showroom at Alexis Park in June, but had to spike those plans to commit full-time to “Ester’s,” which is loaded with experienced Vegas stage performers, and also offers great chicken and waffles …

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Meek Mill performs at Drai's Nightclub (Tony Tran)
Cosmopolitan says Meek Mill welcome at resort, denies racist charge
By John Katsilometes / RJ

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas says the rapper Meek Mill, turned away by the resort Saturday afternoon, is still welcomed at the resort and contends Mill was turned away for safety reasons related to a full-capacity Marquee Dayclub.