PHOTOS: Guitarist star rocks Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Museum

Guitar master Tim Stewart had a wild weekend at the Punk Rock Museum, Dolby Live and NoMad Library.

Tim Stewart, left, and Jonny Goood, of Damnage, right, perform with Branden Steineckert, of Rancid, on drums at the Punk Rock Museum on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The show marked the release of the band’s first single. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“I’m burning the candle at both ends,” Stewart said during a sliver of a break Sunday afternoon. “I’m actually on my way to sound check now.”

Stewart is one of the many reason’s Brian Newman’s “After Dark” shows at NoMad Library are worth the trek and schedule adjustment (the show kicks off at 11:30 p.m., and by that we mean usually midnight).

But it was Newman himself in the crowd Friday night at Punk Rock Museum, enjoying a few cold ones and playing his own late-night DJ set as Stewart unveiled and unleashed Damnage.

The show was the release party for the band’s first single, “Wasteland.” Stewart was joined by band mate Branden Steineckert of venerable punk band Rancid on drums, and Jonny Goood ,who has backed Gaga, Cyrus, Joe Jonas and Tori Kelly, on bass.

“We had a blast,” Stewart said of his first visit to the Punk Rock fortress on 1422 Western Ave. “It’s rad. I grew up in the Bay Area, and grew up a fan of a lot of these bands.”

Stewart was drawn to punk by such groundbreaking (and ear-splitting) bands as Testament, Death Angel and Forbidden. He was inspired by a range of guitarists, beginning with Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page. He has sampled delved into jazz, blues, and appreciates a solid country lick.

“I like anything that catches my interest,” the musician says.

Stewart is a favored session and support player for such superstars as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and (reaching back a few) Destiny’s Child.

The Damnage show was a one-off for the band in Vegas. The band is not easy to classify, though “sonic” is in any definition. Stewart plays acoustic in “Jazz + Piano,” and electric with Newman’s band at NoMad. He’s on stage with Gaga and Newman for “J+P’s” final shows Sunday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Damnage’s new single is on all platforms now. Catch it to see what all the commotion is about. Stewart hopes to deliver more shows to Vegas.

”We have had a great time here,” Stewart says. “It has been non-stop.”

