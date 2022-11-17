Piff, Donny Osmond show ‘Puppy Love’ to Piffles

Donny Osmond is shown singing "Puppy Love" at Flamingo Showroom during the 15th birthday celebration for Mr. Piffles on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Chris DeVargas for Stabile Productions)

Piff The Magic Dragon (left) and Donny Osmond are shown at Flamingo Showroom during the 15th birthday celebration for Mr. Piffles on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Stabile Productions)

Piff The Magic Dragon (left) and Donny Osmond are shown at Flamingo Showroom during the 15th birthday celebration for Mr. Piffles on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Chris DeVargas for Stabile Productions)

Piff The Magic Dragon, Showgirl Jade Simone and Mr. Piffles are shown on an episode of "America's Got Talent." (Trae Patton/NBC)

Piff The Magic Dragon is shown amid stage smoke at Flamingo Showroom during the 15th birthday celebration for Mr. Piffles on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Stabile Productions)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the Illy Cafe at The Venetian. We have just chatted with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing in “Freestyle Love Supreme” at Summit Showroom on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Teaser: Miranda is interested in a musical being developed by a rock legend, who performs on the Strip. We’ll update, specify and endorse, ASAP.

More from this scene and elsewhere:

The aged chihuahua

You know it’s a landmark night when a superstar headliner says to the crowd, “This is what my career has come to.”

So give it up for Donny Osmond, who once had a hit with “Soldier of Love,” for soldiering on as he sang “Puppy Love” to Mr. Piffles. This is the celebrated, chihuahua sidekick of Piff the Magic Dragon and Showgirl Jade Simone, who celebrated his 15th birthday on Monday night. The place was packed for this One Dog Night performance.

Osmond was called to the same stage where he and Marie Osmond co-starred for 11 years. Piff alternates with “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” in former Donny & Marie Showroom.

Osmond mentioned from the stage that he and Marie once ruled that room. Piff responded, “Well, I stole it.”

Not really. Earned is a better word. Piff, legal name of John van der Put, has ascended from his 10-minute spot in “Vegas Nocturne” at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in 2014 to headlining his own prominent production show. He’s since been a success story for Matt and Angela Stabile’s Stabile Productions company.

But the reptilian comic-magician’s career also brushed Spiegelworld and its founder, Ross Mollison, and also then-Cosmopolitan CEO John Unwin, who first brought the Spiegelworld cast into the Cosmo. The expensive “Nocturne” couldn’t stick at the hotel, but “Opium,” in its place, has. So has Piff, who reunited with Unwin at Monday’s show.

“I’ve always been grateful to him, and to Ross, who both really kind of gave me a start in Vegas,” said Van der Put, who mentioned that Mollison was invited to the event but has been traveling. “It was great to be able to say, ‘Thank you,’ for all he’s done.”

Piff has flourished at Flamingo, since opening with Stabile Productions in the former Bugsy’s Cabaret theater, now home to Wayne Newton and “X Burlesque.” He’s touring the country with another inspired, costumed artist, Puddles Pity Party, closing that series in Dec. 10 in San Francisco.

And as he mentioned from the stage, Piff the Magic Dragon has added three years to his contract at the Flamingo. This deal was announced a year ago, so the Strip’s favorite dragon is signed through the end of 2024.

The fire still burns, as it were, for the Piff show.

“Next year, it’s going to be a mix of the Vegas show and one or two solo tour dates,” Van der Put said. “There are a couple of TV things we’re working on, but nothing has come to fruition yet. I’m continuing to focus on 2023, and making the Vegas show bigger and better than ever.”

Dogged by illness

Osmond announced on Wednesday he would miss that night’s show and also Thursday’s because of “flu-like symptoms.” He also missed a show Oct. 16, after what he described as “a mild injury” that day at the Champions Run for Life & Ribbon Run at Town Square.

Sonny’s back

We have a Sonny Charles renaissance happening this weekend in VegasVille. The lounge legend and co-founder of The Checkmates is back at Piero’s Italian restaurant with Pia Zadora at her Pia’s Place show Friday and Saturday night. This is the first time since pre-Covid-19 that the two have performed at the Piero’s lounge. Charles is also joining the Lon Bronson Band at Myron’s on Saturday night. And, Charles is singing at Bootlegger Bistro on Mondays, following Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns at the adjacent Copa Room.

That’s like, what at least four performances of “Black Pearl” over the next few days. Don’t bother requesting it. He’ll get there.

Fitted for a Cast

Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch are back with their zany Cast Party at Myron’s at 7 p.m. Friday. Caruso opened this series about a decade ago at Alexis Park (odd choice then, and would be now), before moving to the Smith Center. He’s been hosting for years at Birdland in New York and has toured the show nationally.

Caruso welcomes singers off all types, and also tap-dancers, plate-spinners, and experts in the ventriloquial arts. “It’s the greatest show on Earth!” says the man who has worked with Liza Minnelli, among other superstars. True story: Caruso once cold-called me and asked, “Would you like to interview Liza Minnelli?” I laughed and said, “Sure!” having no idea who it was calling. And he put her on the phone.

Cool Hang Alert

Broadcast legend and multiple halls of fame inductee Al Bernstein hosts at Kenny Davidsen’s show Friday night at Tuscany’s Piazza Lounge. We kick it off at about 9:30. No cover. Touch gloves, and come out singing.

