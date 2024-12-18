Plaza launches 5-card-draw poker app: ‘What Nevada has been waiting for’

For the first time, gamblers can play 5-card-draw poker with real money from their phones.

What can you learn from a $500, 18-pound, 450-page book about Las Vegas?

The Royal from Plaza gaming allows 5-card poker play on mobile devices across Nevada. (Neon PR)

Flush with cash for the holidays, I am up $3.50 on my new 5-card-draw poker app.

The is The Royal from Plaza, which allows 5-card poker play on mobile devices across the state. The multiplayer app is a partnership between the Plaza and Real Gaming, among Nevada’s first licensed iGaming operators.

For the first time, gamblers-on-the-go can play poker with real money from their phones. Prospective players sign up for the app on Apple Store or Google Play Store and follow the litany of directions.

The sign-in requires a scan of the bar code on your valid ID for proof of age. Transfer cash from such familiar platforms as Venmo, Apple Pay, or your debit card, and you’re off and playing. New players receive $20 in free play.

The app offers three varieties of play, with minimum play ranging from $2-$10 per hand. Four-of-a-kind payout ranges from $70 to $175 with max play. If you were to draw three 7s on Royal Blast $2 limit, for instance, you would clear $3.50. This is where we are.

In a statement Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel says, “Poker enthusiasts have been asking us for this for years, and now the wait is finally over – this is what Nevada has been waiting for.”

A prompt appears with each sign-in to players, a message to keep the gaming recreational. “Please gamble responsibly and bet what you can support,” with links to problem-gambling support sites.

It’s the same responsible-gaming message you’d see in any Nevada casino. However, there are no comped drinks.

