Podcast: Crossing over with ‘Matt & Mattingly’s Ice Cream Social’

From left, Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes interviews Paul Mattingly and Matt Donnelly on a dual episode of "PodKats!" and "Ice Cream Social" at Show Creators Studios in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Jacob Smith)

In this week’s “PodKats!” we tried something new and risky and likely to turn the podcast world on its very ear! Or at least gain listeners!

I interviewed Matt Donnelly and Paul Mattingly, two terrific improv comics and co-hosts of “Ice Cream Social,” available on HeyScoops.com and the same online platforms where you can subscribe to “PodKats!” This show appears on both platforms, though the profanity is intact on “Ice Cream Social,” edited out for “PodKats!”

Both Donnelly and Mattingly have lived in Las Vegas for more than two decades and have performed their “Bucket List” improv shows around the city. Mattingly’s days in town date to the intergalactic attraction Star Trek Experience at Las Vegas Hilton, where he portrayed a Klingon. Mattingly also appeared in “Second City Live” at the Flamingo, joining comedy great Jason Sudeikis, and as the inspired Christian Grey character in “50 Shades The Musical Parody” at Bally’s.

Among his many credits, Donnelly is co-creator of “Opium” at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, co-hosts Penn Jillette’s “Penn’s Sunday School” podcast, is a writer on Penn & Teller’s CW series “Fool Us,” is show coordinator for Piff the Magic Dragon at Flamingo Las Vegas, and has developed his own magic act, dubbed, “Matt Donnelly Mind Noodler,” as Piff’s opening act.

The duo are currently working on a comedy album, “Matt & Mattingly’s Ice Cream Social,” to be released at a date to be announced. The guys estimate it will be released “a month-ish, or two months, or maybe by the end of the year.” Follow the progress on their HeyScoops website.

And what’s on the album?

“It’s just us being silly,” Mattingly says.

“It’s sketches and songs,” Donnelly says.

“We’ve had two meetings,” audio guy Jacob Smith says.

We expect nothing but brilliance. Listen to this combo episode for deft repartee, minor chicanery and a sampling of the Klingon language.

