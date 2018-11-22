PodKats Episode 6: Criss Angel, Frankie Scinta and more — PODCAST

As he moves into his next show at Planet Hollywood, Criss Angel talks of his time at Luxor, his young son Johnny Crisstopher’s health challenges, how he has been perceived by the media, the influence of his family and how he has grown over the past decade.

Criss Angel is shown with his son, Johnny Crisstopher, at Luxor on Sept. 18, 2017. (Tom Rutan)

2008. The much-hyped “Believe” was originally a collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, but was not well received by reviewers or the public and went through a major overhaul soon after it opened.

Angel convinced Cirque officials to allow him to produce the show himself.

The plan worked. After a successful residency his hit show “Mindfreak Live” has closed as his contract with Cirque expired.

