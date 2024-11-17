Pop icon to be honored by Nevada Ballet Theatre

Nevada Ballet Theatre Woman of the Year honoree Debbie Gibson says, “I moved here 15 years ago, so I’ve been a true local for all of these years.”

Debbie Gibson is being honored as Woman of the Year by Nevada Ballet Theatre at its annual Black & White Ball on March 29, 2025 at Encore Las Vegas. (Nick Spanos)

Debbie Gibson completes the thought, “You have not lived until …

“… you have gone through every detail of your life.”

The “Only In My Dreams” pop icon is writing her memoirs. She’s immersed in the second draft of what could conceivably be a two-volume set.

“I’m going back in, painting more visceral pictures and it’s really exciting,” Gibson says. “I know now know why people write multiple autobiographies. Because you cannot flesh out everything in your life if have lived, like me, already 38 years of a career.”

A Las Vegas resident, Gibson is still writing chapters. She is being honored as Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Woman of the Year at its 41st Annual Black & White Ball. The regal event honoring one of the city’s foremost arts companies is March 29 at Encore Las Vegas (intel at nevadaballet.org).

The release date and title for Gibson’s tome is to be announced, but likely next year. Expect some revelations about the relationship between the superstar and her manager-mother, Diane Gibson, who died in 2022. “There are things I’ve never talked about. She passed pretty unexpetedly, and I go into detail about that because it’s something people need to know, because it’s going to help it’s going to help other people.”

Active in Las Vegas

Announced last week, Gibson is due to perform the grand finale of the 2025 Rose Parade in Pasadena. In September, she was recognized by Silver State Equality at Kaos at the Palms.

In being honored by NBT, Gibson joins such luminaries as Debbie Reynolds; Chita Rivera; Celine Dion; Rita Rudner; Paula Abdul; Marie Osmond; Priscilla Presley; Mitzi Gaynor; Debbie Allen; Olivia Newton-John; Giada De Laurentiis; Rita Moreno; Shania Twain; and the ‘24 honoree, Carrie Ann Inaba.

The event is NBT’s largest fundraiser and among its most prestigious annual events. Gibson has for years been the subject of discussions about joining the roster of honorees.

“I moved here 15 years ago, so I’ve been a true local for all of these years,” Gibson says. “I am a true member of this community. You talk about like the block I live on, I know my neighbors. I support my local stores and restaurants. I am always telling people how wonderful it is to live here.”

Gibson identifies with the young artist NBT supports through its initiatives for underserved youth.

“This is truly a shared passion of mine. I have both very publicly and quietly discovered and mentored talent. When I when I do camps and workshops and boot camps, officially and unofficially, I’ll give people, you know, a spot in the camp if they can’t afford it,” Gibson says. “I was somebody who was on the receiving end of doing community theater as a kid, when my parents had no money to send us to camp. I had friends going on team tours and going to use van and all these performing arts camps, and I didn’t have that opportunity.”

The 54-year-old headliner says the community picked up support so her folks could go to work. “I would go to a six-hour rehearsal, and it shaped who I am, as someone who can relate to other people and socialize and show my artistic side.”

‘Out of the Blue’ breakout

Gibson was a breakout recording star in the late-1980s, still the female youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a Billboard No. 1 hit with “Foolish Beat.” Her debut album, “Out of the Blue” (1987) produced the hits “Only in My Dreams” and “Shake Your Love,” reaching platinum sales status.

Gibson’s follow-up, “Electric Youth (1989)” also topped the charts, led by the top-selling single, “Lost In Your Eyes.” Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums internationally.

Still a touring headliner, Gibson has starred in such theater productions such as “Les Misérables,” “Grease,” “Funny Girl” and “Cabaret,” on Broadway and the London’s West End. She has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and has donated time and resources to causes supporting education, wellness, support for those battling Lyme disease and various dog rescues.

Mapping a Vegas residency

Gibson is seeking a path to a residency show in her home town. She has previously performed alongside Joey McIntyre of “New Kids on the Block” at The Venetian’s Summit Showroom in 2021.

“That’s definitely high on the career-intention wish list. I have a very clear vision for this,” Gibson says. “I don’t want just a few weeks here and there. I’d want to follow the Donny Osmond model. When I moved here, Donny & Marie were in their run at the Flamingo. I feel like, at the time, casino owners were taking a chance on acts and saying, ‘Let’s get bodies into the seats.’ Now it’s all about hard-ticket sales.”

Gibson says she’d want to partner with a resort operator, and create a personal show, playing her mirrored Liberace piano (she own’s the showman’s 6-foot, mirrored Baldwin) for a splash of panache.

“I’m looking at it right now,” Gibson says. “That piano needs to be the centerpiece of my show.”

Gibson is nostalgic, and so are her fans. But she insists on making a contemporary statement.

“I think people want meaning. There’s a lot of meaning for being the children of the ‘80s, the LGBTQ community,” Gibson says. “People want to connect to something right that they were rooted in. I feel like my music represents that.”

