Popular Channel 3 news anchor leaves after 12 years

"Wake Up With The CW" anchor Krystal Allan, seen in 2017. (The CW)

Krystal Allan has left KSNV Channel 3 after a 12-year career.

Allan had hosted the noon newscast on News 3 and also the “Wake Up With the CW” morning broadcast. Allan started at the station in March 2011, and says she is not yet certain where her life and career will take her.

I’d just gotten to know Allan over the past several months on appearances on the station. She is a wonderful person and talent I’ll always fondly remember our Friday morning chats, marveling at her spirit in that early segment. A final fist-bump to her.

Her departure is another in a series of changes at the Sinclair-owned station, a Las Vegas NBC affiliate, this year.

In May, Stephanie Wheatley left her post as news director at Channel 3. In June, the station unveiled a new Sky 3 helicopter.

