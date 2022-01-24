Priscilla Presley set to headline Las Vegas Showroom

Priscilla Presley plans a storytelling night, filled with videos and stories and a Q&A from the audience.

Priscilla Presley attends a news conference announcing the opening of Cirque du Soleil's "Viva Elvis" at CityCenter's Aria hotel-casino Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2009. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Priscilla Presley speaks at the Memorial Service of Thomas A Parker who died on January 21, 1997. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding day at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas on May 1, 1967. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A member of rock ‘n’ roll royalty is headlining South Point for three nights in April.

Priscilla Presley, the only woman married to Elvis Presley and a network-TV star in the 1980s, is at South Point Showroom from April 8-10. Presley will be onstage sharing stories, rare videos and taking questions from the crowd.

The entertainment icon has a rich history in Las Vegas, dating to the 1960s.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were married on May 1, 1967 at the Aladdin. They divorced in October 1973. Lisa Marie Presley is the couple’s only child. Priscilla Presley was a creative director in the “Viva Elvis” show at Aria from 2009-2012. She also was honored as Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Woman of the Year in 2010.

In 2015, Presley headed up the team that brought “Graceland Presents: The Elvis Presley Experience” to Westgate Las Vegas (formerly Elvis’ haunt the International and Las Vegas Hilton). The attraction featured an Elvis-themed show at International Theater, a wedding chapel, and large displays filled with Elvis’ personal property (the project closed amid litigation after less than a year of operation).

Priscilla Presley had a fertile TV and film career. She starred as Jenna Wade on “Dallas” from 1983-1988. Her later TV credits included “Melrose Place,” “Touched by an Angel” and “Spin City.” Presley co-starred with the late Leslie Nielsen in the “The Naked Gun” film franchise.

Presley also served co-executor of the Presley Estate from 1979-2005, advancing the family’s Graceland Mansion as an international tourist destination. Presley also navigated the international Elvis licensing program, along with The King’s merchandising, music publishing, and TV and video productions.

Elvis Presley Enterprises merged with Bob Sillerman and CKX Entertainment in 2005, a partnership that ended in 2013. The company now is in partnership with Authentic Brand Group (ABG), advancing the Elvis’ name and brand internationally.

Presley helped produce a pair of No. 1 Elvis albums, including “If I Can Dream,” with Elvis’ vocals backed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Presley also was executive producer on an arena tour of Europe. In both instances, Priscilla Presley helped fulfill two of her legendary, late husband’s unrealized dreams.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.