Kats

Punk icons announce pop-up show at downtown Las Vegas club

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 9:37 am
 
Updated October 18, 2023 - 10:11 am
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday ...
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Lif ...
Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Lif ...
Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Green Day’s warm-up show for When We Were Young is indeed happening at 8 p.m.Thursday at Backstage Bar & Billiards and Fremont Country Club on Fremont East.

The iconic punk band from Berkeley, California, made it official Wednesday morning, posting on social media a surprise show at the club at 601 Fremont St. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Thursday at seeticketsus.queue-it.net. No prices are listed yet on the link. The show is 21-over.

The emerging rock band Ultra Q, led by Jakob Armstrong, the youngest son of Green Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong, is the support act. Green Day is among the headliners Friday and Saturday at When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Green Day’s post Wednesday morning: “SURPRISE VEGAS …. warming up for When We Were Young with a not-so-top-secret show tomorrow night with @UltraMusic at Fremont Country Club.”

Tuesday band posted a video on social media of the club’s marquee.

The clip was set to the band’s 1994 anthem “When I Come Around.” The written message was, “Heloooooo Vegas, see you soon.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

