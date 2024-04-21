75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

‘Quite stressful’: Piff the Magic Dragon earns U.S. citizenship

Piff The Magic Dragon is shown amid stage smoke at Flamingo Showroom on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. ...
Piff The Magic Dragon is shown amid stage smoke at Flamingo Showroom on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Stabile Productions)
John van der Put, in Piff the Magic Dragon mode, is shown backstage at Flamingo Showroom with M ...
John van der Put, in Piff the Magic Dragon mode, is shown backstage at Flamingo Showroom with Mr. Piffles a day after he (Piff) earned U.S. citizenship on Saturday, April 21, 2024. (Zack Byer)
Piff The Magic Dragon is shown at Flamingo Showroom as he performs his 1,500th show at the hote ...
Piff The Magic Dragon is shown at Flamingo Showroom as he performs his 1,500th show at the hotel on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Piff The Magic Dragon, Showgirl Jade Simone and Mr. Piffles are shown on an episode of "America ...
Piff The Magic Dragon, Showgirl Jade Simone and Mr. Piffles are shown on an episode of "America's Got Talent." (Trae Patton/NBC)
More Stories
Commissioner James Gibson, left, shakes hands with country singer and songwriter Blake Shelton, ...
Blake Shelton-Michael Bublé connection brings power to Vegas gala
Phish jams for 3½ hours in Sphere premiere — PHOTOS
The scene from the 13th anniversary of "Absinthe" at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, April 10, 202 ...
‘Absinthe’ celebrates 13 years on the Strip with a Halloween-in-April party
Phish are shown in New York City on March 26, 2024. (Danny Clinch)
Phish to air Sphere finale live from Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2024 - 7:07 am
 

He’s now “Citizen Piff.”

We salute John van der Put, a Las Vegas success story living the American dream. We know him on stage as Piff The Magic Dragon at the Flamingo.

The satin-costumed, comic-magician was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Friday at the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services office in Las Vegas.

Taking exams is not atop Piff’s skill set.

“You are asked 10 questions about American history and need to get seven right,” Van der Put said Saturday. “There is a reason I am a magic dragon. I’m not good at tests.”

Would-be citizens are asked what does the president’s cabinet do, who signs bills, and name at least three of the original 13 U.S. colonies.

On Friday, poor-testing Piff was breathing fire. He got the first seven right, and was home (of the brave) free.

“I didn’t need to bother with the next three,” said the proud American.

With showgirl Jade Simone and venerable chihuahua Mr. Piffles at his side, Van der Put’s Piff persona is a phenomenon. The character ascended from a side act in “Vegas Nocturne” at the Cosmopolitan 10 years ago, to a residency production at Flamingo Showroom, at least through the end of this year.

Van der Put described the citizenship exam as “quite stressful” though he did ace the test.

“It’s basically a guy sitting behind a screen, deciding whether you are going to be an American citizen or not,” said Van der Put, a London native and top-10 finalist on “America’s Got Talent” in 2015. “I’m not going to say if any free tickets were involved, but it cost me a fortune in merchandise.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Flavor Flav on meeting Springsteen: ‘I was starstruck’
recommend 2
Shades, sideburns and ‘Viva’: Springsteen plays first Vegas show since ‘02
recommend 3
Classic rockers to play on, off Las Vegas Strip
recommend 4
Miranda Lambert’s ‘theme party’ nears the end at Planet Hollywood
recommend 5
40-year Las Vegas headliner announces off-Strip residency
recommend 6
Rocking couple makes return to Pearl at the Palms