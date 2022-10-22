Raiders get ‘Fancy’ with Azalea as halftime guest

The recording artist who hit with big in 2014 is the Raiders’ halftime performer.

Iggy Azalea performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" summer concert series at Rumsey Playfield/Summer Stage on Friday, June 10, 2016, in New York. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

The last time we caught Iggy Azalea in Las Vegas, she was the star entertainer at the opening of a major Strip resort.

That was in August 2014, just after “Fancy” hit the charts. Regretfully, the resort in question, SLS Las Vegas, was a quick flame-out. But Azalea remains a popular draw, dynamic enough to bring the party to any Vegas event. The pop artist is taking over the halftime show at Sunday’s Raiders-Texans game at Allegiant Stadium.

Azalea, who broke big with “Fancy” just months before that SLS assignment, is even bringing her own backing dancers. Azalea has opened for Pitbull on tour. She can be relied upon to amplify a matchup of teams with a combined two victories.

To open, pop star Rachel Platten is singing her hit, “Fight Song,” as part of the NFL-wide initiative to combat cancer of all types. The song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Platten will be backed by David Perrico and the Raiders House Band.

Five cancer survivors will appear on the field during the pre-game presentation.

And, R&B/hip-hop artist JoJo will sing national anthem. Her breakout hit “Leave (Get Out)” topped the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 charts. Now 31, she was 13 when that song was released, and she remains the youngest solo artist ever to top the chart.

The Raiders are emphasizing the game’s 1:05 p.m. starting time. Be seated by 12:15 p.m. if you want to take in the full Allegiant Stadium in-house, pre-game experience. If your body clock is set to the 1:25 p.m. start time, you’ll risk losing out.

Here’s Gianni

Gianni Russo played Carlo Rizzi in “The Godfather.” Russo in real life is a legitimate, shall we say, classic-Vegas figure. He’s also a fine singer and captivating storyteller. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Russo hosts “An Evening You Can’t Refuse” at the Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro.

Russo owned Gianni Russo’s State Street restaurant in Vegas, which closed in the early 1990s. In a tale oft-told, Russo shot a man to death at his restaurant in 1988. He has recited that the victim was a member of the Medellin drug cartel who was badgering a female guest. Russo interceded. So the man stabbed him in the stomach with a broken wine bottle.

Russo then pulled a handgun and fired twice, killing the interloper. The case was ruled a justifiable homicide. Russo was not charged with any crime.

That story, and more, is on tap at the Copa. Tickets range from $40-$65 (those who purchase get a 20 percent discount for dinner at Bootlegger). Call 702-609-3390 for reservations and order the wine by the glass.

Great Moments in Social Media

Marie Osmond has effectively teased her reunion visit with brother Donny Osmond at Harrah’s Showroom. It’s Nov. 5. Marie posted Friday on her TikTok and Instagram page that she is planning to catch the show and give Donny a lift. She does not plan to, or want to, sing. But Donny has said, “She’d better be ready to sing.” We’ll be in the Marie booth. Not singing. Possibly grooving.

VegasVille moment

Earth Wind & Fire plays The Venetian Theatre from Wednesday though Nov. 6. The great R&B band’s return reminds me of an episode about 10 years ago at the Peppermill Restaurant on the Strip. I was meeting Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison for lunch. There was a wait list. We were second on that list. The hostess soon called out, “Phillip! Party of two!” I turned, and … Phillip Bailey, singer of EWF, heading unnoticed to his booth. I told the hostess, “You just sat a legend.”

Mime’s up

”Xavier Mortimer: The Dream Maker” at The Strat is closing on Dec. 30, as previously reported. No shows are moving in to take the place of Mortimer’s autobiographical magic show. Look for Mortimer to resurface in ‘23 with a refreshed show. He is a prime-time mime who remains the only Cirque du Soleil artist to ever split form the company to headline his own Vegas show.

The Strat and producer SPI Entertainment are moving “iLuminate” to 7 p.m. (from 8 p.m.), and “Banachek’s Mind Games” to 5 p.m. (from 4 p.m.). Banachek is the reason my 9-year-old nephew in Boise keeps trying to bend forks with his mind.

Tease this …

“Bat Out of Hell — The Musical” is arranging more walk-on performances at Paris Theater. The appearance by Bobby Bones’ sidekick Lunchbox (legal name Dan Chappell) on Oct. 8 has inspired more of these bookings. If you think it’s a way to enhance box-office activity, correct.

And this …

A classic rocker (and also actor) will announce multiple dates at a Strip venue by Tuesday.

Cool Hang Alert

The John Abraham Project is stacked — stacked, I tell you! — and playing Maxan Jazz Sushi & Jazz from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday (Oct. 24). Abraham is the drummer for Cirque’s “O” at Bellagio. Around the roster it’s Otto Ehling (who plays for Donny Osmond and David Perrico and the Raiders House Band) on keys, Tyler Williams (“Bat Out of Hell”) on bass, Chandra Meibalane (Raiders Band/Shania Twain) on violin, Dena Massaro Williams (“O”) on cello; Dave Stambaugh (“Vegas! The Show”) on sax, and Tom Lyons (Jack Jones, Four Tops) on keys. No cover. Reservations accepted and suggested. Go to Maxanjazz.com for info.

