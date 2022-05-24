Raiders singer Fletch Walcott wins $150K on Fox show

Fletch Walcott is a great singer with a great memory for lyrics. He put both to use Monday night on “Don’t Forget the Lyrics.”

Fletch Walcott of David Perrico's Pop Strings band performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in June 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Singer Fletch Walcott and the David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra performs during an opening night party at Kaos at the Palms in April 2022 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Perrico 19-piece Raiders House Band performs at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft in April 2022 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Perrico’s Pop Strings expected some additional exposure when it became the Raiders House Band. But singer Fletch Walcott went next-level with this concept.

Walcott won $150,000 on the Fox contest series “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” which debuted Monday night. The series is a revival of the 2007-2009 series of the same name, hosted by Wayne Brady. A syndicated version, hosted by Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, aired from 2010-2011.

Contestants attempt to sing out the correct lyrics to popular songs in several categories. A singer wins $1 million by nailing 10 out of 10; the quality of singing is not important, only the accuracy of the lyrics. The show proclaims, “You don’t have to sing it well. You just have to sing it right.”

But Walcott is a great singer. That’s why he’s in the Raiders’ band, and has been with Perrico’s roster for several years. His callout of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours” on the Fox show was especially inspired.

On Monday, Walcott had advanced with a half-dozen correct lyrical responses before halting on the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” Having hit the mark on eight consecutive lyrics, Walcott was offered a shot to complete a sentence in the song to advance to $250,000. That’s two steps away from $1 million.

If Walcott erred by even one word, he would return to Las Vegas empty-handed.

The studio audience woudln’t have been surprised if the Vegas guy gambled on this decision. But he knows when to fold ‘em. Walcott told host comedian Niecy Nash he has four kids and a wife with whom he wants to share the wealth. He also said he plans to give back to the Vegas community.

“I’m thinking about my family. I’m thinking about my city. I’m thinking about my friends,” Walcott said in the episode taped about a year ago in L.A. (and a fist-bump to Walcott for adhering to the show’s nondisclosure requirement for a full year). “It’s not worth it to risk this money right now. I’ve got to walk away.”

The correct answer from “Satisfaction” that Walcott didn’t face was: “… about some useless information, supposed to fire my imagination.” Add that song to the set list for the 2022 season.

