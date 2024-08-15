96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Raiders to pay tribute to Hall of Famer before Cowboys game

Raiders Hall of Fame center Jim Otto on the field during a halftime ceremony during an NFL game ...
Raiders Hall of Fame center Jim Otto on the field during a halftime ceremony during an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
The Jabbawockeez perform in their production, "Timeless," at the MGM Grand Garden Are ...
The Jabbawockeez perform in their production, "Timeless," at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Lady Gaga performs a medley at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las V ...
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars announce release time for new single
Flavor Flav cheers the U.S. team during a women's water polo Group B preliminary match between ...
Flavor Flav offers bronze clock to Olympian stripped of medal
This Las Vegas Strip headliner is booked for New Year’s Eve
International burlesque star reopening at chic Las Vegas Strip club
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 11:26 am
 
Updated August 15, 2024 - 11:36 am

The Raiders are honoring the Hall of Famer who started 210 consecutive games Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

The family of Hall of Famer Jim Otto will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the preseason tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. Otto’s widow, Sally, will lead a group of about 10 members of the Otto family.

The Raiders are also celebrating Otto’s legacy by wearing his number 00 on the backs of their helmets. The team wore the stickers last week in their presason opener at Minnesota, and are formally announcing the tribute entering the weekend.

A beloved figure, Otto starred from 1960-‘74 in the team’s Oakland era. He was a Raider for his entire 15-year NFL career. He died this past May.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium an hour before the 7 p.m. kickoff. NFL Network is broadcasting the game.

The Raiders have also summoned a long-running Las Vegas resident dance troupe to perform at halftime. The Jabbawockeez are making their debut with the team Saturday. The masked breakdance troupe has previously performed at Golden Knights and Aces games.

The Jabbas are ongoing headliners at the MGM Grand. They made their debut on the Strip in May 2010, at then-Monte Carlo (today’s Park MGM), just after winning the “America’s Best Dance Crew” competition show.

ESPN host Pat McAfee said this week he believed some of the breakdance competitors at the Paris Olympics were actually unmasked Jabbawockeez, but we believe he was joking.

Saturday’s anthem singer, R&B artist Lalah Hathaway, is also appearing for the first time at a Raiders game. Hathaway has mastered “overtone,” or multiphonic, singing style, in which she can split her voice to sing multiple notes simultaneously.

Hathaway won the 2017 Grammy for best R&B album for her “Lalah Hathaway Live,” and is the daughter of the late singer and musician Donny Hathaway, the man Rolling Stone described as “a soul legend.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
A guitar with no brand: Why Hard Rock Las Vegas is going ‘generic’
recommend 2
Adele: After Las Vegas, ‘I want a big break’
recommend 3
Are these Strip headliners teaming up for a new song?
recommend 4
Beatles’ master tapes were once hidden at The Mirage
recommend 5
Superstar headliner extends residency at Strip resort
recommend 6
Blake Shelton announces series of shows on Las Vegas Strip