Rap superstar brings ‘In Da Club’ to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve

The rap superstar is coming to PH Live at Planet Hollywood at the end of 2024.

50 Cent, left, and Tony Yayo perform at the Wireless Music Festival in Finsbury Park, July 9, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on Nov. 10, 2022, in New York. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/TNS)

A candy shop is coming to PH Live at Planet Hollywood. Actually, it’s “Candy Shop,” and “In Da Club,” and a host of other nightlife anthems, as 50 Cent moves in for an extended engagement.

The rap star hosts the formally titled “In Da Club” for six shows Dec. 27-Jan. 4. The half-dozen performances includes a New Year’s Eve show (tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. Pacific time Saturday at ticketmaster.com).

Along with the above-mention party favorites, 50 plans to perform “P.I.M.P.” and “21 Questions” for his Vegas shows.

“I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans,” said the recording star whose legal name is Curtis Jackson. “We’re talking big production, surprises, and the ultimate New Year’s Eve party.”

The rapper has appeared in at least one unbilled performance at Delilah at Wynn in 2022. He performed as far back as 2010 at then-Pure Nightclub, today’s Omnia, at Caesars Palace. Most recently he’s starred last month in a pair of shows at Drai’s Nightclub and Beachclub.

