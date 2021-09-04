50 Cent takes over Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas

50 Cent swept into Delilah and swept through a four-song medley before a packed house.

The man strode to the stage and called out, “This isn’t a show. This is just me doin’ stuff.”

50 Cent was the star of this non-show at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday night. To Delilah’s delight, the rapper took over the fancy supper club just after midnight. Donning a Yankees cap and a color-splashed Valentino sweatshirt, “Fitty” slalomed through a medley of “P.I.M.P.,” “Candy Shop,” “Hate It Or Love It” and “In Da Club.”

The whole thing came and went in about 20 minutes. The rapper is in town for an unveiling Friday night of his Candy Shop Goblet smoking-candy cocktail at Sugar Factory at Miracle Mile Shops.

John Terzian, co-founder of venue operating partner h.wood Group, is friends with 50. That’s how the rapper arrived on the scene in the first place.

“I’m having my friends come into the supper club,” Terzian says. “I have some fun surprises.”

We’re calling the series “Friends of Terz,” which is not an official title anywhere but here.

The backing band was headed up by music director and stand-up bassist Ryan Cross. The lineup is filled with musicians familiar in VegasVille: Rob Stone on sax, Jake Langley on guitar, Blaise Sisson on electric bass, David Siegel on Piano, and Eric Moore on drums. The vocalist, pre-Fitty, was Toi Dupras, the new swing singer in “Fantasy” at Luxor.

The supper club has been featuring such Las Vegas vocalists as Noybel Gorgoy, Ashley Fuller and Savannah Lynx. As for the band’s collective take on the 50 event, suffice to say it was crazy, special, and a harbinger of things to come.

