Gwen Stefani joins Las Vegas Strip gala honoring Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is confirmed to appear at the 27th annual Power of Love, honoring Blake Shelton on Friday at MGM Grand Garden.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appear at the grand opening of Ole Red Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Blake Shelton has a date for the Friday night’s Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala.

Gwen Stefani is confirmed to appear at the 27th annual event, scheduled for MGM Grand Garden. We expect she will also perform, though her performance plans are not specified. The married superstars are prone to duet, as they teamed April 16 at Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas grand opening party.

That night, they lit up the scene with “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Stefani also joined Shelton at the club on Feb. 10, Super Bowl eve on the Strip. The No Doubt co-founder has sold more than 60 million units internationally. She was also a headliner at then-Zappos Theater (today’s Bakkt Theater) from 2018-2021.

Shelton has sold 52 million singles, 13 million albums and amassed nearly 11 billion streams. He’s also a partner in a hot honky-tonk on the corner of Main and Main (as we say), specifically the Strip and Flamingo Road.

The multi-awarded Shelton is the honoree for Friday’s event, joining such honorees over the years as Siegfried & Roy; Muhammad Ali; Quincy Jones with Michael Caine; Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica Berti; Neil Diamond; and Smokey Robinson with Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

The leading philanthropic event of the year in Las Vegas, Power of Love supports the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health’s battle against such brain disorders as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis. For ticketing and event info, go to keepmemoryalive.org.

As is customary, the gala sprinkled with stars. Those booked to perform include Kristin Chenoweth (“Wicked” on Broadway, among many titles, and a past Smith Center headliner), Mickey Guyton (a four-time Grammy nominee), Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts’ front man for 25 years), Jay Allen (the “Blank Stares” singer-songwriter and Alzheimer’s awareness advocate), Colbie Caillat (The “Bubbly” hitmaker with more than 15 billion streams), Andy Grammer (whose chart-topping singles include “Don’t Give Up On Me” and “Honey, I’m Good”), Cassadee Pope (winner of season three of “The Voice”).

Celebrated celebrity chefs Wolfgang Puck, a supporter of Keep Memory Alive since inception, and Evan Funke of Mother Wolf at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, will create exclusive dishes for the gala, with wine pairings from master sommeliers from Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits & Beer of Nevada.

The event is also known for its over-the-top auction items. Comic-actor Brad Garrett is hosting a sunset cruise for eight guests aboard an 80-foot Seascape yacht. Wine and dine with the longtime cast member of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and who operates his own comedy club on the promenade leading to MGM Grand Garden.

The value is listed as priceless, and so is B.G.

They are magic; one is a dragon

Piff the Magic Dragon is being honored as Magician of the Year at the Academy of Magical Arts Awards on May 17 at United Theater on Broadway in downtown L.A. The comic-magician, legal name of John van der Put, became a U.S. citizen last month. He is also the first costumed dragon to win the honor.

Penn & Teller are receiving the organization’s Masters Fellowship.

Both acts are Vegas headliners, Piff at Flamingo Showroom and P&T at the under-revitalization Rio.

The event is compared to the magic culture’s Academy Awards. The Masters Fellowship is its highest honor. Prestige abounds in this event, tickets are at axs.com, if yer in the neighborhood.

Your VegasVille Moment

I was walking a few steps behind Michael Severino at Tuesday’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Sammy Hagar. Severino, a Vegas hospitality icon and Keep Memory Alive board member, was there to support Hagar, who rescued the 2023 Power of Love by stepping in with late notice to organize a veritable rock festival.

As we walked past a line of a dozen Hagar fans attending the event, someone shouted, “Alex! Alex!” at Severino, who was wearing a purple Ruvo Clinic ballcap.

Severino veered toward the person, asking, “Are you talking to me?”

“Are you Alex Van Halen?” the fan asked, reference to Van Halen’s original drummer and the brother of the legendary rock guitaist Eddie Van Halen. “I love you! You’re part of a royal family!”

“Not even close,” Severino said, laughing. He later said, “Can you believe that? I’ve been mistaken for a rock star.” Make no mistake, in his world, Severino is one.

What Works In Vegas

“X Burlesque” at Flamingo. On Friday, Stabile Productions, which also produces Piff, marked 22 years with with the kinetic topless revue. The show is a family operation with company co-founders Matt and Angela Stabile launching “X” in 2002; Tiffany Stabile is co-producer, dialing up eight new dance numbers timed for the anniversary.

New to the team is Emmy Award-winning choreographer Chucky Klapow,whose credits include the “High School Musical” films and Michael Jackson’s “This Is It,” and who has directed Mick Jagger. Soon, I will enlist Chucky for some informal groove sessions …

Great Moments in Social Media

Rap legend Flavor Flav — a charter member of the Great Moments Hall of Fame — has pledged to financially back the United States women’s water polo team. The squad is planning to extend its gold-medal run this year at the Paris Olympics.

Maggie Steffens led the Americans to a third straight Olympic title at the Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021. But the veteran player said over the weekend the team still in needs support to make it back to the Games.

“Most Olympians need a 2nd (or 3rd) job to support chasing the dream (myself included!),” Steffens wrote on Instagram. “We always need more help.”

Hours later, Flav stepped up hours later on his socials, “As a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports - imma personally sponsor you my girl. Whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team.” This partnership should go … Swimmingly.

Cool Hang Alert

The Zia Band kicks off the “Friday Night Live” series at 9 p.m. Friday at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis. Having slugged his way out of COVID, proprietor Ken Henderson has a great feel for furnishing entertainment at his third-floor venues. No cover to see this Vegas party band, or any act, in “FNL.” Support at the bar and via gratuities.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.