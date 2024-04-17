Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton at grand opening of Ole Red

Grammy-winning musician Gwen Stefani took the stage to the roar of 400 partiers at Ole Red Las Vegas on the Strip Tuesday night.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appear at the grand opening of Ole Red Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Blake Shelton understand the concept of the Vegas drop-in.

“We have a guest,” Shelton said at his Ole Red Las Vegas honky-tonk Tuesday night. “This is Las Vegas. You have to have a special guest.”

One who didn’t need an introduction. Shelton’s wife and pop superstar Gwen Stefani took the stage to an ample roar of 400 invited guests and lucky fans who nabbed tickets online.

The cheers subsided so the crowd could sing along.

Shelton’s performance, and Stefani’s unbilled arrival, celebrated the club’s grand opening, though it opened for business in February.

The two teamed on “Nobody But You.” Shelton then told the crowd, “Gwen was over at Coachella last weekend, then she flew to Nashville for a wedding, and she’s been a trooper and wanted to be here tonight to celebrate this grand opening.

Stefani pointed to a trio of particularly inspired fans at the edge of the stage, saying, “These three girls are my girls.” Shelton added, “We share custody of these girls.”

The two then sang Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere,” with the lively lyric, “You’re always my destination. You’re the only think that I’m chained to. I could be happy anywhere. I could be happy anywhere with you.” Ole Red, on this occasion, was the anywhere.

