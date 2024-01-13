40°F
Kats

New Las Vegas Strip honky-tonk sets opening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 5:39 pm
 
Updated January 12, 2024 - 5:55 pm
Workers raise an antique tractor for installation on the ceiling of the under construction Blak ...
Workers raise an antique tractor for installation on the ceiling of the under construction Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas music club at Horseshoe Las Vegas’ Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
John Katsilometes, right, interviews country musician Blake Shelton, left, at Horseshoe Las Veg ...
John Katsilometes, right, interviews country musician Blake Shelton, left, at Horseshoe Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

It’s time to green-light Ole Red.

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas at Grand Bazaar Shops at the Horseshoe opens 11 a.m. Monday. This is the largest of six Ol Red locations across the county, taking up four stories, 27,000 square feet with a 686-seat dining and performance venue. Upside-down tractor, too.

The entertainment calendar is taking shape. DJ KC Ray, Ryan Whyte Malone and Jacklyn Hayden open. Sarah Jessica Rhodes’ SJ & the Ruckus plays Jan. 23. Sam Riddle, Dez Houston, Dan Fester and Downtown Avenue are among the Vegas artists on the club’s entertainment roster.

And you have to love the Super Bowl party dubbed “The Big-Ass Game On a Big-Ass Screen.” No ambiguity with this place. Eager to see Shelton himself play it, whenever he dang well wants.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

