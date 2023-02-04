58°F
Kats

Rap superstar Tyga switches to Wynn Nightlife

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2023 - 11:26 am
 
Rap superstar Tyga is joining Wynn Nightlife's Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub beginning March 19, 2023. (Joshua Spencer)
Rap superstar Tyga is joining Wynn Nightlife's Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub beginning March 19, 2023. (Joshua Spencer)
Rap superstar Tyga is joining Wynn Nightlife's Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub beginning March 19, 2023. (Joshua Spencer)
Rap superstar Tyga is joining Wynn Nightlife's Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub beginning March 19, 2023. (Joshua Spencer)

Wynn Nightlife is getting a taste of Tyga in ‘23.

The rap superstar is premiering his residency with the nightlife company March 19 at Encore Beach Club. Tyga (acronym for Thank You God Always) is further booked through September at the Encore Beach Club, Beach Club at Night and XS Nightclub.

“I’m excited to join the Wynn Las Vegas family and to have the opportunity to connect with my fans at such iconic venues,” said Tyga. “These shows are created to celebrate and completely immerse my fans to the experience of my music.”

Tyga (legal name Michael Ray Stevenson) most recently headlined in Tao Group clubs, and at “The Forbidden City” Halloween shows in October, with special guest Sourmilk, at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand. Steve Aoki and Lil Jon were also featured in the series.

Tyga broke out with the anthems “Rack City,” “Ayo,” and “Taste.” His latest single, “Nasty,” a collaboration with Chris Brown, moved into the top 20 on the U.S. rhythmic charts. His hit “Sunshine” reached No. 1 on rhythmic airplay, with more than 60 million streams.

The 33-year-old rap star is consistently in the top 30 of Spotify’s most-streamed artists.

For Las Vegas purposes, Tyga is a proven performer, a Grammy-nominated recording star and a long-running Strip headliner.

“Tyga is a great addition, because he diversifies our roster of predominately mainstream EDM headliners,” Wynn VP of Nightlife Ryan Jones says. “He is an award-winning artist and a cultural phenomenon who has made his Vegas presence a major success. He has a loyal fan base that attends his shows and we’re excited to begin this new adventure with him as a part of our talent lineup.”

Jones says Tyga’s move from a rival nightlife operator indicates Las Vegas’ opportunities across many classes of live entertainment.

“Las Vegas is a competitive landscape with a variety of entertainment for visitors to select from, and that also allows artists the opportunity to choose from numerous performance venues and brand collaborations,” Jones says. “We are fortunate that Tyga decided to join Wynn Nightlife, but more importantly we are excited that Las Vegas continues to be a leading destination where all calibers of artists aim to have residencies.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

