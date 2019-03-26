R&B superstar Anita Baker to play 5 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Anita Baker performs during the Essence Music Festival at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Saturday, July 4, 2009. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Anita Baker (Wynn Las Vegas)

“Sweet Love” is coming to the The Venetian Theatre.

R&B superstar Anita Baker has lined up a five-show run at former “Phantom — Las Vegas Spectacular” theater on May 31, June 1, 5, 7 and 8. All shows are 8 p.m.; tickets start at $49.95 (minus fees) and are available at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, venetian.com, any box office at The Venetian or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

The Venetian stint is a highlight of Baker’s farewell concert series. An eight-time Grammy Award-winner, Baker sold out five shows in August in September at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on this same series. Her most famous songs are in the set list, including “Caught Up in the Rapture,” “Sweet Love” and “Giving You the Best That I Got.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.