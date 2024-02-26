Recording superstar headlining 1st Las Vegas series

"Babyface" Edmonds attends the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Babyface sings the national anthem before a game between the Raiders and New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bruno Mars and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds are shown at the 25th Keep Memory Alive gala at Resorts World Las Vegas is shown on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds’ sellout at Pearl Concert Theater has inspired confidence he can do it a half-dozen more times.

The 13-time Grammy Award winner plays three weekends, running Memorial Day weekend (May 24-25), Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) and Nov. 8-9. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

This run is not being referred to as a “residency,” a term often applied with the artist’s agreement (Bruno Mars’ run at Dolby Live has not been called a residency, either). But Edmonds does have a home in Las Vegas.

Edmonds’ series marks a new strategy for the venue.

“His multi-night engagement marks a significant milestone for us as the first exclusive performance series since reopening,” Palms Vice President, Entertainment and Activations Crystal Robinson-Wesley said in a statement. “Babyface’s timeless talent and energetic stage presence promise an unforgettable experience for our guests, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase his artistry in our iconic venue.”

Edmonds produced “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” his first No. 1, and Whitney Houston’s first R&B release. He wrote and produced Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You,” both top-selling hits. And he collaborated with Madonna on “Bedtime Stories,” which included the chart-topping “Take a Bow,” co-writing, co-producing and contributing vocals.

Edmonds will perform hits of his own (“Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “When Can I See You Again”) along with those he’s written and produced for other hitmaking artists.

Edmonds has a personal history in Las Vegas. His mother, Barbara, was a resident until she died in 2012 at age 80 after a bout with Alzheimer’s. That experience, and Edmonds’ friendship with Larry and Camille Ruvo, led the superstar to being honored at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala at Resorts World in 2021.

In a 2021 interview, Edmonds recalled visiting the city with a band in 1979.

“We played at Nellis Air Force Base. As soon as we finished the gig, we went downtown to do some gambling. I didn’t win anything,” Edmonds said. “The next day, I caught a Greyhound to Los Angeles for the first time. So trust me, I know how much Las Vegas has changed (laughs). I still remember seeing these steak dinners for $1.50. It was amazing, in many respects, to see what Las Vegas has become.”

