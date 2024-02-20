Bruno Mars adds more shows on Las Vegas Strip
Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars has announced more shows on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, Mars has added 12 more shows to his 2024 performances at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
All shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. According to MGM Resorts, the newly-added dates are as follows:
June 7, 8, 12, 14 & 15
August 20, 23, 24, 27, 28 & 31
September 1
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.