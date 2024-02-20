60°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Bruno Mars adds more shows on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 10:06 am
 
Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27 ...
Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars has announced more shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Mars has added 12 more shows to his 2024 performances at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. According to MGM Resorts, the newly-added dates are as follows:

June 7, 8, 12, 14 & 15

August 20, 23, 24, 27, 28 & 31

September 1

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.

MOST READ
1
SAUNDERS: Special counsel charges Hunter Biden — and his informant
SAUNDERS: Special counsel charges Hunter Biden — and his informant
2
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
3
CARTOONS: Biden’s new campaign slogan is a doozy
CARTOONS: Biden’s new campaign slogan is a doozy
4
EDITORIAL: Egyptian diplomat says the obvious about Hamas out loud
EDITORIAL: Egyptian diplomat says the obvious about Hamas out loud
5
Where are the most expensive, cheapest homes in the Las Vegas Valley?
Where are the most expensive, cheapest homes in the Las Vegas Valley?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Snow falls on mountains overnight; rain forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Snow falls on mountains overnight; rain forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas Strip continues to lead nation as top gaming revenue generator
Las Vegas Strip continues to lead nation as top gaming revenue generator
American Airlines raises bag fees, changes how customers earn frequent-flyer points
American Airlines raises bag fees, changes how customers earn frequent-flyer points
Suspect in Tupac Shakur killing appears in court
Suspect in Tupac Shakur killing appears in court
Highly anticipated wine bar and shop opening in southwest Vegas
Highly anticipated wine bar and shop opening in southwest Vegas
‘Boy Meets World’ stars discuss fellow actor’s child molestation charge
‘Boy Meets World’ stars discuss fellow actor’s child molestation charge