Bruno Mars adds more shows on Las Vegas Strip

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars has announced more shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars has announced more shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Mars has added 12 more shows to his 2024 performances at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. According to MGM Resorts, the newly-added dates are as follows:

June 7, 8, 12, 14 & 15

August 20, 23, 24, 27, 28 & 31

September 1

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.