Reports: Bono unconcerned with Sphere’s sight lines

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 file photo, U2 singer Bono waves good-bye to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. Trump has sought to slash hundreds of millions from U.S. funding for AIDS programs, but Bono tells The Associated Press that members of Congress, “right and left,” have so far turned him down. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Fred Armisen is shown backstage at Life is Beautiful in September 2019. (Kourey Angelo)

Alonzo the mechanical horse is on display at Triple Down Saloon at the Punk Rock Museum at 1422 Western Ave. (P Moss)

Danny Gans’ customized 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” replica is up for bid at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction. (Barrett-Jackson)

Danny Gans’ customized 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” replica is up for bid at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction. (Barrett-Jackson)

Danny Gans’ customized 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” replica is up for bid at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction. (Barrett-Jackson)

Danny Gans’ customized 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” replica is up for bid at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction. (Barrett-Jackson)

Danny Gans’ customized 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” replica is up for bid at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction. (Barrett-Jackson)

Danny Gans’ customized 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” replica is up for bid at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction. (Barrett-Jackson)

We were originally concerned about that overhang issue at The MSG Sphere.

But Bono is not concerned, so we aren’t either.

The issue at hand, and overhead, has been the section above the lower 100-level section that can conceivably obstruct the view of the full video display for some 800 ticket-holders. This design oddity was disclosed in April, just as tickets went onsale for “U2 UV: Achtung Baby” were to go on sale.

Ticketmaster went to work immediately to move ticket to another section and date, or furnish a refund.

With so much at stake in this unique venue launch, Bono visited the venue on May 28. That surreptitiously planned trip has been previously reported. But we have since learned the famous front man was in town to specifically to check out The Sphere’s sight lines.

Bono reportedly walked away satisfied at the setup. The rock star’s visit came a day after sound man Joe O’Herlihy, who has been with the band 45 years, also arrived to review the venue.

“U2 UV” opens U2 opens Sept. 29, with all 25 dates through December sold out on Ticketmaster. Secondary-market prices on opening night are ranging from $700 upstairs, to $3,000 in that 100 section. The floor GA seats are running about $900.

The Sphere will undergo a “stress test” in September, the week before U2 opens, to test the plumbing, the seats, and the audio/visual technology.

After U2 closes its original dates, the theatrical residency production “Postcard From Earth” moves in on Oct. 6. The ace Hollywood filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale,” “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler”) is reported to be heading up the creative on “Postcard.”

Aronofsky has not been formally announced. And yet, we hope to see him opening night.

Punk rocks

Fred Armisen, Damian Abraham and the fabled hobby horse Alonzo figure prominently in Punk Rock Museum’s plans.

Armisen and Abaham are hosting upcoming tours at the museum at 1422 Western Ave. Armisen hosts exclusive guided tours at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. July 23, followed by a livestream event on “Turned Out A Punk,” the punk podcast hosted by Abraham.

Armisen and Abraham are in the rotation of well-known punk figures to lead museum tours. I spent a wondrous afternoon in April with my new buddy Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello.

Abraham will also host guided tours July 24 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. followed by another livestream on “Turned Out A Punk,” including a walk-through of the museum with Mike “Fat Mike” Burkett. On 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 25, Abraham leads two more tours, followed by a final livestream on his podcast at the museum.

Armisen has an ongoing connection to VegasVille as a former member of the Blue Man Group, from its Chicago company. Armisen started his career in the Chicago, post-punk band Trenchmouth.

Armisen gained national fame and acclaim in 11 seasons on “Saturday Night Live” and is co-writer and co-star of IFC’s Emmy-nominated series “Portlandia,” co-starring with 2022 Cinema Unbound Award honoree Carrie Brownstein.

Alonzo, conversely, is hosting nothing but is drawing a crowd at Triple Down Saloon, which opens to the general public 7 p.m. June 28. The bar’s permanent, public hours are 7 p.m.-2 a.m. The Saloon will continue to be open to museum visitors from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The bar has been open only to paid museum visitors since opening in March.

Alonzo is the horse that graced P Moss’s Double Down Saloon in New York City about 15 years ago. Moss brought him back to Vegas and auctioned him off for a cancer benefit for Cindy Funkhouser, the late First Friday co-founder and Arts District pioneer.

The pony passed through a couple of owners, ending up at an antique store on Main Street. Brian Armstrong, a Vegas construction professional and Double Down Saloon in Las Vegas patron, then bought the horse. Armstrong has kept int in his home for about 10 years, then sold it back to Double Down, which has now loaned it to Triple Down.

“And here we are,” Moss says. “Alonzo is living large. He’s been in Triple Down since Day One and everyone is fawning all over him. He’s a hit on Instagram (@tripledownvegas), as everyone remembers Alonzo.” Oh, and the horse is operational, but not plugged in, covered in stickers and all saddled up.

Gans’ wheels

The late comic-impressionist Danny Gans’ customized 1967 Ford Mustang “Eleanor” replica is up for bid at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction running from Thursday through Saturday at Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall. Gans’ car is on the block Saturday. The car is listed as “no reserve,” Lot No. 676 (go to Barrett-Jackson.com for intel on the Gans car and the entire auction lineup).

The “Eleanor” legacy originated in the 1974 film “Gone in 60 Seconds,” which featured a ‘71 Mustang. A ‘67 was employed in the 2000 remake, starring Nicolas Cage. Each vehicle in the film was given a female name. The last to be stolen, the ‘67, was “Eleanor.”

Gans, who died in May 2009, had a choice vintage-auto collection during his days as a Vegas headliner. A little more than a year after his death, Barrett-Jackson worked with Gans’ family to auction his 1932 Ford 3-window coupe, 1934 Ford 3-window coupe, 1955 Chevrolet Cameo pickup and 1955 Chevrolet 210 2-door sedan.

Gans was considered a serious collector. “Eleanor” is built from an original 1967 Mustang fastback factory 289 V8 car. The rebuild was finished in 2002. Over the next seven years, Gans put 4,000 miles on car, which is still in Grade-A condition.

Gaga for ‘24?

With time leaking away and no solid progress on her voyage back to the Strip, we feel Lady Gaga won’t be back at Dolby Live until next year. Busy room, busy headliner. We hope MGM Resorts officials and Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell, collab on a plan. Bandleader and trumpet master Brian Newman’s return is invariably tied to these talks. We want it all.

Cool Hang Alert

The Fab, Vegas’ pre-eminent Beatles tribute band, celebrates Global Beatles Day at The Mirage’s Center Bar from 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday. The show celebrates the 56th anniversary of the worldwide “All You Need Is Love” broadcast. As a preview, The Fab’s Pat Woodward, Cam Konicek and John Menniti play an acoustic set at The Mirage’s Parlour Bar from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. No cover, 21 and over for both Beatles gigs (wigs optional).

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.