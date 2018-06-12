Robin Leach returns to Las Vegas in ongoing recovery

The famed celebrity journalist returned to Las Vegas about five weeks ago. He had received care at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and continues rehab at a Las Vegas health-care facility.

Miss Universe contestants and Robin Leach at Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant on East Flamingo Road. (Tom Donoghue)

Robin Leach has returned to Las Vegas in his recovery from a stroke he suffered while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas in November.

The famed celebrity journalist and groundbreaking broadcast personality returned to Las Vegas about five weeks ago. Over the previous several months, he had received care at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and also a nearby rehabilitation facility. He continues rehab at a Las Vegas health-care center.

“My father is in good spirits and looks great,” Leach’s son Steve Leach said in a news release issued to address his father’s recovery. “He has lost a lot of weight, his eyes are animated, and he winks and smiles when family and friends visit him. His road to recovery is a long and difficult one, but I believe that he will get there with the continued support of his family, many friends and the medical community.”

Leach has been working on regaining his speech, and also the full use of his right side, which was compromised in the incident. His animated expressions during conversation indicate he is fully aware of his surroundings and rapidly processing information.

Leach moved to Las Vegas in 1999 and has made the city his home ever since. The host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” from 1984-1998, Leach has written celebrity news columns for his own site (VegasDeLuxe.com) and for Greenspun Media Group before signing on with the Review-Journal in 2016.

Last year Leach launched “Food Quest” on The Food Network — which he originally helped launch, in 1993 — with co-host Kim Alexis. Mario Lopez has since signed on as co-host for the show’s second season.

