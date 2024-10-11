Rock band cites ‘management change’ as it drops Las Vegas festival

All American Rejects announced Friday it was dropping out of the When We Were Young festival set for Oct. 19-20 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Celine Dion’s only live performance in nearly 5 years now on video

Tyson Ritter from the group All American Rejects is seen performing on stage during the " All American Rejects Boys Like Girls Tour" at the Paramount in Huntington on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2012. (Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

We’d expected All American Rejects to play their self-titled album at the When We Were Young festival.

Instead, they’re playing not at all.

The rock band founded a quarter-century ago in Stillwater, Okla., announced Friday it was dropping out of the event set for Oct. 19-20 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The band cited “a management change” for calling out of the emo/punk event.

“They are no longer able to accommodate us in the previously agreed upon line-up, which has made it impossible for us to continue,” the band posted to social media.

Event officials have not responded to requests for comment or explanation for the band’s decision.

The post reflected the band’s “deep sadness and disappointment” of the announcement.

“We have spent months tirelessly preparing a once in a lifetime show that we were so excited to bring to you,” the Rejects stated.

My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy remain headliners for the event’s second year. More than 50 bands, presented on multiple stages, are scheduled to perform.

Many of the bands plan to play full albums. The highlights of what is still planned: A Day to Remember, “Homesick,” Coheed and Cambria, “Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV,” Dashboard Confessional, “Dusk and Summer,” Jimmy Eat World, “Bleed American,” Pierce the Veil, “Collide with the Sky,” Thursday, “Full Collapse,” Underoath, “They’re Only Chasing Safety,” and The Used, “In Love and Death.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.