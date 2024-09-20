80°F
Rock legend bringing back Las Vegas Strip residency

John Fogerty performs at the All In Music & Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds ...
John Fogerty performs at the All In Music & Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
John Fogerty plays Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on June 20, 2019. (Yegor Borisenko)
John Fogerty plays Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on June 20, 2019. (Yegor Borisenko)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2024 - 10:54 am
 

From Woodstock to the Strip, John Fogerty knows how to hold a crowd.

The rock legend is returning to Encore Theater for three shows Jan. 22 and Jan. 24-25 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at ticketmaster.com).

The co-founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival has a rich history in Strip theaters. He first played The Venetian Theatre in 2015-16 before moving to the Wynn Las Vegas venue the following year. This is his first Encore appearance since November 2022.

Fogerty finally reclaimed ownership of his iconic song catalog in January 2023. Along with his sons, Shane and Tyler Fogerty, the 79-year-old rocker has rolled out such classics as “Proud Mary,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Midnight Special,” “Bad Moon Rising, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” and “Fortunate Son.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

