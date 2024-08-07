Rock legend expected to end Las Vegas Strip run instead extends

Rod Stewart at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello)

British pop icon Rod Stewart smiles while he speaks as he presents the Teaching award at King Charles III's inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James's Palace in London, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Thirteen years and 200 shows are not enough for Rod Stewart at the Colosseum.

The knighted, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is back with a dozen dates in 2025. Dubbed “The Encore Shows,” the series runs March 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22; May 29 and 31; and June 1, 5, 7, 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas. Citi card members have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Thursday at citientertainment.com.

The production is a partnership between Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas.

Stewart is due to close this year’s set of shows Wednesday night at Caesars Palace. “The Hits” production was expected to close out his entire run, which opened in 2011.

In May 2023, Stewart remarked about the Colosseum, “I’m in what I feel is the best arena in the world to see any act. There isn’t a bad seat, the acoustics are great, it is comfortable — sometimes it’s too comfortable (laughs). But they are lovely people, and they look after me so well.”

Stewart took to a barber’s chair at Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails on Saturday night. It seemed he was getting a haircut, but he was instead pitching his Wolfie’s Whisky, a bottle of which he clutched as he posed for pics. (My most recent haircut was actually in that chair, sans booze.)

Saturday, Stewart celebrated his Wolfie’s Whisky brand’s one-year anniversary at Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan. He joined his business partner and Wolfie’s Whisky CEO Duncan Frew at the late-night event, which followed his show at Caesars. Stewart hit the club with his wife, Penny Lancaster; and his family, including his children Sean, Liam and Renee Stewart, as well Liam’s wife, Nicole Artukovich, and Frew’s wife, Lauren.

Stewart later performed an a cappella rendition of “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You,” and sing-along “Ooh La La” with backup singers, Holly Brewer, Becca Kotte, JoAnne Harper, and the Radio XX, an all-star rock band of Ben Carey (formerly of Lifehouse and Savage Garden), Bryce Soderberg (Lifehouse), Toby Rand (“Rockstar Supernova” finalist) and drummer Al Seratto.

