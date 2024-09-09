Rock legend’s Las Vegas trip: Shrunken head, three Venetian shows

You wonder where Mike Love would display his latest award, which is a shrunken head from an off-Strip tiki tavern.

You wonder where Mike Love would display his latest award, which is a shrunken head from an off-Strip tiki tavern. Next to his Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award? Or alongside his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame trophy?

The Beach Boys co-founder doesn’t need to worry about it. Love’s shrunken head is displayed in perpetuity at The Golden Tiki. Love appeared at the Chinatown hot spot this past Tuesday, pitching and serving his Club Kokomo Rum and chatting up the well-wishers.

“It’s a very interesting tradition, and I’m glad I escaped with the head I’ve had for eight decades,” Love said. He said of the cocktail brand he co-founded, “It turns out ‘Good Vibrations’ is not just about sound, but also flavors, because there’s a lot of harmony in these.”

Paul Shortino (Quiet Riot), Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne) and Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) were among the rock icons in the crammed club. Bach brought several Beach Boys vinyl albums for Love to autograph.

Love’s son, Mike Love Jr., a Vegas resident, was in the mix. Vincent John of Bronx Wanderers held court at the bar. It was a whole thing.

The Beach Boys finished a three-show series at The Venetian Theatre on Saturday night. The performances revived the “Endless Summer” compilation album from 1974. “Surfin’ Safari,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl” highlighted the “surf”-titled tunes. “Sloop John B” and “Don’t Worry Baby” (sung by Love’s son Christian Love) were in the hit-laden performance.

Las Vegas was represented by bassist Keith Hubacher (formerly of the “Jersey Boys” band) and guitarist John Wedemeyer. “Weeds” played lead in the run and tours with the band. He hasn’t been honored with a shrunken head — yet. But know that his Hot Mops band is playing Dispensary Lounge on Thursday, no cover.

