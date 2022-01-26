‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!’ dealing 4 new queens

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” at Flamingo is revamping with four new queens and three new numbers.

Eureka O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara and Trinity K Bonet are joining the show beginning Feb. 3. The new cast members will rotate with Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo. That is the roster of queens who have co-starred in the show since its January 2020 launch.

Six “Drag Race” stars appear in each production. The show is proud of its flashy costumes and advanced numbers, tapping into the success of the long-running “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” TV series. The show is directed by RuPaul and award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Jamal Sims and produced by World of Wonder, the creative team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, with Voss Events.

The show’s music is written by RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” composer Leland and Tom Campbell, chief creative officer at World of Wonder. The score includes RuPaul’s hit songs from the past 13 seasons of “Drag Race,” along with originals developed for the Flamingo stage show.

The production runs 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, with tickets starting at $49 (not including tax). It plans to sit for a bit, running through New Year’s Eve weekend.

