‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ is a hit — and slap — at Flamingo

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” has added three new cast members to its hit show at Flamingo Showroom.

Drag queens Kameron Michaels, Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Derrick Berry and Trinity K. Bonet perform at RuPaul's Drag Race Live! at Flamingo Las Vegas on February 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RuPaul's Drag Race Live!)

Drag queen Jaida Essence Hall performs at RuPaul's Drag Race Live! at Flamingo Las Vegas on February 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RuPaul's Drag Race Live!)

Drag performer Derrick Barry performs at RuPaul's Drag Race Live! at Flamingo Las Vegas on February, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RuPaul's Drag Race Live!)

Drag queens Asia O'Hara and Jaida Essence Hall perform at RuPaul's Drag Race Live! at Flamingo Las Vegas on February 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RuPaul's Drag Race Live!)

Is drag big in Vegas? Of corset is.

We typically wouldn’t’ risk such an obvious pun. But we’re dealing with “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live” at Flamingo Showroom, where anything goes. All shapes and sizes are in play. All genres of comedy are exposed. That includes a series of wicked fake slaps (onstage and from the TV series), a “Sync-O-Meter” gauge for the best lip-sync performance, and an instant-classic line from Derrick Berry as Britney Spears, shouting, “I’ve been working on my Adele, because Vegas really needs one!”

Unafraid to roll in the deep, the show unleashes serious attitude among the attitude, jokes, comic lip-sync numbers and tight choreography. The stage adaptation of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” is an unqualified hit on the Strip (running 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays).

The show is always in line for a listing in “What Works In Vegas.” Even during soft midweek nights, a chronic concern for all shows during the pandemic, the dragsters are pulling three-quarters-capacity crowds.

Berry, host Asia O’Hara and Kameron Michaels have returned from last year’s “Drag” roster. This month, the show has welcomed a trio of new cast members, Eureka O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, and Trinity K. Bonet. We chatted with a regal triumvirate of new queens in a recent Zoom session:

Eureka O’Hara

O’Hara left the ninth season of “Drag Race” for an injury, returning in the 10th season in 2018 and finishing as runner-up. She was also runner-up in “Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars” last year.

O’Hara is from Bristol, Tennessee. We asked, What is it like being from Bristol? Is it somewhat opposite of Las Vegas?

“There’s a racetrack there!” O’Hara said. “So we have that, there’s NASCAR, and so does Vegas. If I get my heels on and the right lash, I’ll be real popular out there.”

O’Hara is a plus-size performer, happily dominating the stage (especially in her cherry-red ball gown) and says, “I never felt I fit in anywhere until ‘Drag Race.’ ”

Asked for her thoughts entering her first Vegas stage show, O’Hara says, “My thoughts coming in — my thoughts, my thoughts, my thoughts! — my thoughts are scrambled. They’re everywhere. They’re all over the place,” she said. “It’s so much work and so hard. So many rehearsals. So many costumes and rhinestones.”

But there is a payoff.

“It’s also so much passion and love and excitement and diversity and a showcase,” O’Hara said. “And, you know, there’s just a lot of fun that we have as drag queens. The fact that we get to share our heart on this level, in Las Vegas with this, high production-value of performance. It’s just incredible. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Jaida Essence Hall

Hall is champion of season 12, and a featured performer during Rihanna’s “Savage Z Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2” fashion event.

Hall considers herself a natural stage performer. To a point.

“I think the most challenging part for me has been learning the choreography, I am not the best at that,” Hall said.

“And I feel like I’m a great dancer. But also I could be delusional (laughs). The choreography, it takes a lot of a lot of memory. Choreo has been a little bit of a challenge for me. But I am making sure I have the steps, and we will hold it together.”

Hall watched “Ru Paul Live” from the audience for the show’s premiere.

“The first time that I came to Vegas was after our season was announced, and we were invited to be guests at the opening,” Hall said. “I was like, ‘Oh, God, it’s so amazing.’ So it just feels like it’s a full-circle moment, unbelievable, that it’s really happening. I actually am headlining in Vegas. It’s wild.”

Hall has experienced a revelation since moving to Vegas.

“Being able to come out and actually live here, you get to see so many local people, and these are real down-to-earth people,” Hall said. “So I’m glad to see that there are people who live here who just work hard, and drive as hard as we do.”

Trinity K. Bonet

That K. did originally stand for “Kardashian.”

“I just had it that way on Facebook for a while because I like to show, I like them,” Bonet said. “But it was never meant to be part of my stage name until one of the hosts in a show in Atlanta started using the whole name and it kind of stuck from there. But I just cut it down to K for legal reasons.”

Being onstage in Vegas for the first time has TKB (our shorthand) feeling nervous.

“Just to remember all the steps, put on a great show and not to look nervous, is the challenge,” Bonet said. “But I don’t know, something about getting onstage, all of that goes away. I’ll be backstage, like, biting my nails, and then I run out there and it’s OK.”

Similar to many “Drag Race” co-stars and competitors, Bonet started out in the clubs, making $50 a gig.

“Then, to turn around, and get on national television, and that $50 goes to $1,500 or $2,000,” said Bonet, a sixth-season “Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars” alum. “It’s a lifestyle change, and rightfully so. We’re saying that we deserve what we are getting, and should have been getting this respect and treatment from the beginning.

“I know many queens that came before me who were stellar performance, but never will be afforded this opportunity. So I’m grateful just to be living in these times.”

