Sam Lewis: Jerry ‘Would have been happy’ at estate auction

Sam Lewis is asked what her late husband would have thought of having his personal items sold to the public. The person who knew Jerry Lewis best knew that answer.

Sam Lewis is shown with longtime Muscular Dystrophy Association executive Mike Blishak at Planet Hollywood on Thursday, June 21, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“He would be happy, he would be proud of the turnout and all the people who are interested in his life,” Lewis said as her late husband’s belongings were sold during online and live bidding by Julien’s Auctions on Friday at Planet Hollywood. “He would love that people are so interested in his life, and the items he treasured so much.”

Many of the items far exceeded their estimated value. The 18-karat yellow “Cartier London” oval maxi variation watch from Cartier’s Baignoire collection sold for $51,200, double its starting estimate. Lewis said the watch was so rare, “We had to call the manufacturer directly to get the story behind it.”

One of the auction’s top conversation pieces, a 14-karat yellow gold Le Coultre watch given to Lewis by Dean Martin and inscribed “Jerry My Buddy/ and Pal/ I Love You/ Dino,” sold for $37,500 (the estimate was $4,000-6,000); the 18-karat gold Patek Philippe given to Lewis by Sammy Davis, Jr. engraved on the back “To Jerry From Sammy Jr.” sold for $35,200 (estimate $6,000-$8,000). The tweed burgundy suit worn by Lewis in “The Nutty Professor” went for $12,800 (estimate $2,000-$4,000). And, a letter from Stan Laurel to Lewis from April 30, 1960, original valued at $300-$500, went for $6,400.

Sam Lewis followed the live auction on the company’s online stream. “My heart was fluttering,” she said. “It still is fluttering. It is so emotional for me.”

Next week, Lewis is moving out of the family’s home of 35 years in the Scotch 80s neighborhood to a new home. Her daughter, Danielle Lewis, is going to be married in November.

“I’m retired now,” Sam Lewis said, smiling.” I’ll be riding horses and enjoying my daughter, I have a wedding to look forward to, I have my pets to enjoy, and I’ll spend my time just becoming an old lady.”

Angel sighting at P.H.

Criss Angel was among the dignitaries at Thursday’s VIP preview event for the Lewis auction. Angel is no stranger to that venue these days. The headlining illusionist was actually already on hand at the theater entrance an hour before guests arrive. It makes sense, as he’s setting up to be the next Planet Hollywood Showroom headliner.

Angel did need to leave early for two shows at Luxor’s Mindfreak Theater, where Lewis watched him perform and also participated in Angel’s H.E.L.P. charity show in September 2016.

