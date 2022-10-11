Sarah Brightman has long made waves on the Strip

Sarah Brightman plays The Venetian Theatre, after her music has been heard for decades at the Bellagio Fountains.

Singer/actress Sarah Brightman waves to the crowd during a ceremony to award her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Singer/actress Sarah Brightman, left, listens to remarks from guest speaker Emilie Kouatchou during a ceremony to award Brightman a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Brightman played the role of Christine in the original Broadway musical production of "The Phantom of the Opera," and Kouatchou was the first black actor to play the role of Christine in 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Singer/actress Sarah Brightman poses on her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony for her, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Be it “Phantom” or fountains, Sarah Brightman makes it sing.

The soprano, dancer and actress headlines The Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The show is titled, “A Starlight Symphony,” in which the iconic vocalist performs with a full orchestra. Brightman usually sings from “Phantom of the Opera,” and of course is in the very theater where the Vegas production ran for six years.

Look up in that Paris Opera House-styled theater, and you will still see the “Phantom’s” chandelier in its fixed position.

But along the Strip, Brightman is immortalized at the Bellagio Fountains. Her legendary duet of “Con Te Partirò (‘Time To Say Goodbye’)” with Andrea Bocelli plays in glorious rotation with the likes of “Uptown Funk,” “Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds” and “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Millions of tourists have heard the rendition while watching the dancing waters. But Brightman didn’t even realize she would be party of the city’s soundtrack.

“When I first heard about this, I had no idea it I was going to be in there. No one had said a thing,” Brightman said in a phone interview last week. “So I remember hearing about it and thinking, ‘I need to go in and find Steve Wynn, because I need him to know that’s my voice on it. Does he even know?’”

Brightman did locate Wynn.

“This was so many years ago, but I seem to remember that I went and found him in his basement office,” Brightman said. “We had a chat about it, a very nice chat. But it was a weird, moment hearing myself and then there were all these fountains everywhere. It’s nice, I just had no idea. But I think it’s a fitting piece for there, it sounds good, and I feel very honored.”

Brightman has headlined the city on occasion, including a performance at the Smith Center in March 2019. She recorded her March 2004 “Harlem World Tour: Live from Las Vegas” show MGM Grand Garden. Brightman is bringing an orchestra of handpicked players from England and Germany, countries where she has frequently headlined.

The show at The Venetian is planned to be a beautiful, slightly spooky experience. “It’s quite mystical, what we have planned. We want to take the audience through a bit of journey and explain why some of the songs came out the way they did,” Brightman said. “We are looking at a kind of mystical, velvety night, like a black cat with green eyes, a ‘Wicked’-type night, absolutely.”

Magic? No, Maher

Bill Maher is performing outside of his Aces of Comedy at Mirage schedule next February. The host of HBO’s “Real Time” is plays David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand Feb. 17-18, returning June 16-17. These are rare headlining dates at Copperfield Theater, where Copperfield himself stars twice a night, but is on a scheduled dark on those dates.

Maher’s shows at the Mirage on Nov. 24-25 are still scheduled. The Aces series continues through Daniel Tosh’s shows May 5-6. Iliza Shlesinger headlines the next Aces performance 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. George Lopez is also moving off the Aces schedule, Nov. 11-12 at Luxor Theater, usually home of “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live.”

Looming on the horizon are plans for Mirage shows and attractions as the hotel turns over to Hard Rock Hotel. The future has not been outlined for “Love” past 2023 (touring the show seems a good idea, if it is not staying). The Aces series, Mirage Theater headliner Shin Lim and the Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat are all in this uncertain collective. The Habitat is set to reopen Oct. 22 after a pause caused by the Sept. 24 death of the bottlenose dolphin K2.

No movement on Celine

Celine Dion’s camp says there is nothing new to report about her impending return to the stage. “Hopefully soon,” we’re told. But the sense here is first quarter 2023 for her opening at Resorts World.

They’ve got legs

ZZ Top is bringing back the dance team for its run of five shows at The Venetian Theatre from Dec. 2-10. Showgirls Dani Elizabeth (magician Murray Sawchuck’s wife, and frequent stage sidekick), Katie Matthews and Brittany Dunn will dance through “Viva Las Vegas.” Maybe another number. Elizabeth, late of “Crazy Girls” and “Jubilee” is also hosting “Touch of Burlesque” at Centerfolds Cabaret 11 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

Pearl goes Dark

Mark Shunock’s Mondays Dark charity celebrates its ninth anniversary at 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at The Pearl at the Palms. Expect a crowd of 2,000, with the 21 nonprofits for 2023 being announced.

Led by GM Cynthia Kiser Murphey, the Palms under San Manuel Tribe ownership has been a major Mondays Dark and Space supporter. Individual tickets run $20-$50 (not including fees) and VIP tables, which seat up to four, are $400. Tickets also cover admission to Ghostbar. Go to MondaysDark.com for the info.

Cool Hang Alert

We have groovers … With Groove Culture, playing Gatsby’s Supper Club at the Gambit in Henderson at 6 p.m. Sunday. Band leader Pepe Jimenez on percussion, Bill Zappia on keys, Charles McNeal on sax and John Belzaguy on bass. The show is open to all ages (love that). Go to gambithenderson.com for the rates and the skinny.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.