Second weekend of ‘O’ shows at Fountains of Bellagio canceled

“O’s” ambitious aquatic plans for Fountains of Bellagio have been … scrubbed.

The Barge act is shown in "O" at Bellagio, which has surpassed 10,000 performances on the Las Vegas Strip. (Tomasz Rossa)

“O’s” ambitious aquatic plans for Fountains of Bellagio have been … scrubbed.

Cast members of the long-running Cirque du Soleil show at Bellagio have called off scheduled weekend performances at Lake Bellagio. The show surpassed its 10,000th show in September and had developed two acts — The Barge and Contortion — to perfom on the lake, free and open to the public, on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Cirque issued a statement Tuesday that the performances were canceled, offering no reason why. The show also shut down the first scheduled performances, which were set for Sept. 28-29, with high winds cited as the reason. The performances on the lake would be the first time “O” had been presented with the fountain show in its 21-year history.

“O,” which opened Oct. 17, 1998, is moving to a seven-night-per-week schedule on Dec. 17.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.