Second weekend of ‘O’ shows at Fountains of Bellagio canceled
“O’s” ambitious aquatic plans for Fountains of Bellagio have been … scrubbed.
Cast members of the long-running Cirque du Soleil show at Bellagio have called off scheduled weekend performances at Lake Bellagio. The show surpassed its 10,000th show in September and had developed two acts — The Barge and Contortion — to perfom on the lake, free and open to the public, on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Cirque issued a statement Tuesday that the performances were canceled, offering no reason why. The show also shut down the first scheduled performances, which were set for Sept. 28-29, with high winds cited as the reason. The performances on the lake would be the first time “O” had been presented with the fountain show in its 21-year history.
“O,” which opened Oct. 17, 1998, is moving to a seven-night-per-week schedule on Dec. 17.
