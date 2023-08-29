Shaq enlists John Legend, Jennifer Hudson for ‘The Event’

In its third year, “The Event” is raising money for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

Shaquille O'Neal, aka DJ Diesel, performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

John Legend performs during the opening night of his residency "Love In Las Vegas" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 22, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in a scene from "Respect." (Quantrell D. Colbert/MGM via AP)

Jennifer Hudson performs during the Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Anderson .Paak and Flava Flav perform during the grand opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at Aria on April 29, 2023. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of duo Dan + Shay, pose with the award for “Top Country Duo/Group” in the backstage press room during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joel McHale speaks during the Imagine Dragons' seventh annual Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala at Wynn Las Vegas on October 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tyler Robinson Foundation)

Shaquille O’Neal always plays it big, and his next gala is serving extra-large star power.

O’Neal has signed two EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winners for “The Event,” set for Oct. 7 at MGM Grand Garden. John Legend and Jennifer Hudson lead the all-star cast for the third-annual charity show benefiting The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

“We raised the bar last year, and the third Event promises to do the same,” O’Neal said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time. I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids’ lives.”

Comic actor Joel McHale is host, joined by frequent Vegas headliner and “Everybody Loves Raymond” star Ray Romano; Anderson .Paak, in his DJ Pee Wee persona; and country-pop duo Dan + Shay on the bill. Grammy- and Emmy-award winner Adam Blackstone is back for his third run as music director.

Tickets to the public concert are available at AXS.com. Prices range from $50-$250. Additional details about the show and ticket or table options are at shaqfoundation.org.

“The Event” is the primary fundraiser for the O’Neal Foundation, which supports under-served youth through Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities In Schools. In just two shows, “The Event” has raised more than $6 million.

O’Neal splits his time living between Las Vegas and his original hometown of Atlanta. The 7-foot-1 inch ex-NBA superstar and current cable analyst has proven an enthusiastic host.

Last year, Shaq lumbered onstage with for an unbilled duet with Adam Levine of Maroon 5 on “This Love.” In 2021’s inaugural event, the four-time NBA champ joined pop star Kelly Clarkson for “Since You’ve Been Gone.” He called out, “That is my jam!” and it was also a slam dunk.

