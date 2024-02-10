Shaq’s DJ Diesel rocks Super Bowl nightclub party

Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel pumped up the crowd at “Shaq’s Fun House” carnival and music event at the Wynn party fortress.

Before assuming the persona of DJ Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal called to the crowd at XS Nightclub, “Put your phones away!”

Good luck with that. We’s sooner see the Pistons waltz to the NBA title.

Shaq-as-Diesel basked in adulation, recorded and otherwise, at “Shaq’s Fun House” carnival and music event at the Wynn party fortress. The event was jammed, inside and out, even as a light drizzle fell on revelers taking up the Encore Beach Club pool deck. Nearly 5,000 partiers, the majority seeming to be 49ers fans, turned out.

Shaq has hosted the event in tandem with the Super Bowl for the past six years. Prior to the event, the part-time Vegas resident talked of his goals to make the event as magnificent as his personality.

“I’ve said this last year and the year before, the Super Bowl couldn’t get any bigger,” O’Neal said. “But we’re going to Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World, and I’ve partnered with Wynn and XS to bring the biggest event.”

Lil Wayne and Diplo joined Diesel as the night’s headliners. Popcorn booths, and county-fair-fashioned games were set up on the club’s perimeter. I even ran into the great Vegas dancer and stilt performer Lora Kelsey among the side acts.

Celebs turned out, among them Ciara, Russell Wilson, Guy Fieri, Daymond John, Nate Diaz, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Casey Affleck, The Chainsmokers, Fat Joe, E-40, Flo Rida, Shane Gillis, Bill Burr, Flavor Flav, DK Metcalf, David Dobrik, Michael Irvin, Josh Richards, Heidi & Mark D’Amelio, Chuck Liddell, Britt Baker, Aly Raisman, Brian Baumgartner, Dr. Oz, Sam Hartman, Austin North, Robert Griffin III, LeSean McCoy and Randi Mahomes.

The club flexes its muscles again Saturday night, with The Chainsmokers and Kygo with special guests Bebe Rexha. Club reps say Saturday will surpass even Friday for frivolity, so charge up the phones.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.